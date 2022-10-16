Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague covers up her bump in a cream jumper during shopping trip with Tommy Fury

She is expecting her first child with three-year-old boyfriend Tommy Fury.

And Molly-Mae Hague covered her belly in a cream sweater on Sunday as she enjoyed a shopping trip in Cheshire with boyfriend Tommy.

The 23-year-old influencer, who announced last month that she was already six months pregnant, donned a brown jacket, completing the look with a pair of joggers and UGG boots.

Molly-Mae opted for a fresh face, showing off her natural beauty as she pulled back her blonde locks in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Tommy, 23, cut a casual figure in a black quilted jacket, skinny gray joggers and a pair of flip flops.

After shopping, PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director took to her Instagram Stories to showcase the Home Essentials items she’d purchased.

It comes after admitting she “cryed five times a day” during her early pregnancy, she kept her fans updated on Monday.

The influencer said she has found the experience “emotionally tough” so far, after revealing in her most recent YouTube video that she is now six months pregnant.

In her vlog, she recalled the “shock” of the news and admitted it wasn’t a “magic experience” as she and her boyfriend Tommy overcame obstacles.

Molly explained: “We went through a really rough time with Tommy and his work and fights happened and then didn’t, and situations that were completely out of our control.

“I was going through the most emotionally difficult time of my life, while also trying to support Tommy, and it was just a crazy couple of months.”

Tommy had to cancel a fight with Jake Paul in August after she was banned from traveling to America for their press conference.

Molly continued: ‘I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100%. I just felt like I was experiencing an outer body experience every day, my emotions were something I had never experienced before.”

“I cried maybe five times a day for no reason. Just in tears over everything.

“Every time we talk about it, it feels like we’re talking about a situation that’s not ours, because it was a complete shock, I can’t lie.”

Elsewhere, Molly hinted at her due date when she revealed she’s now six months pregnant, with three months to go.

Molly-Mae documented her 20-week ultrasound in the video, explaining, “I’m currently 21 weeks pregnant, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it’s been a month since our last scan.

“These months and weeks are going so fast and I’m announcing it so quickly, at the beginning of this video I was like ‘Oh, I wonder if I’ll make it to five months’ and now I’m going at six months.”

The Love Island star, who announced the pregnancy news last week, explained in the pre-recorded vlog that when she announces the news, she still has three months to go.

And according to the vlog’s timeline, this would suggest that Molly-Mae and Tommy will welcome their new arrival in late December/early January.

Explaining that fans will be able to determine approximately when she is expecting the baby through her videos and posts, the beauty went on to say that she had no intention of revealing the exact date.

“It’s just not something I’m going to share. From around my videos you will definitely start training around the time my baby is due. I feel like sharing data and all that, anything can happen.’