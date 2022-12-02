Pregnant Molly Mae Hague cosies up when she goes out for Christmas shopping in Manchester

It won’t be long before she has her first baby with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

And Molly-Mae Hague still seemed to be busy during her third trimester when she went shopping in Manchester on a Friday morning.

The former Love Island star, 23, snuggled up in a big black puffer jacket to brave the chilly December weather.

Molly wore a striking red headband to keep her head warm and let her long blonde locks flow down her back in a poker-straight style.

The Instagram influencer wore a layered black zip-up sweater underneath and wore black flared comfy pants to add a touch of fashion to her outfit.

She slipped her feet into a pair of trendy short Ugg boots in a chestnut hue and accessorized with a classic black Chanel quilted leather shoulder bag.

Blonde beauty Molly wore a natural makeup palette that flushed her cheeks and gave her face a perfect finish.

Her friends were carrying Selfridges bags while Molly couldn’t seem to find anything on Manchester’s high street yet.

On her Instagram, she shared a few snaps of the outfit with her 6.8 million followers.

On her stories, she posted a mirror selfie captioned “feeling festive” as she smiled her best smile before heading out.

In one post, she was wrapped up warm as she tucked into a hot chocolate in her hometown of Manchester.

She captioned the snap: ‘Baby wanted hot choc’.

Molly’s appearance comes after she admitted she was jealous of her other pregnant friends who can feel their babies kicking as she struggles due to her anterior placenta.

The common condition does not harm the baby, but means the placenta is attached to the front wall of the uterus, creating a cushion between the baby and abdomen, making it more difficult to feel movement.

The Love Island star, 23, addressed her fans in a Q&A on Wednesday and admitted she found it “disheartening” as boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, has missed the feeling of their unborn daughter kicking.

Molly – who was recently accused by Ulrika Jonsson of being ‘melodramatic’ about her pregnancy – explained: ‘It was soooo discouraging for me.

“Tommy probably felt her twice (which is crazy at this stage), I see my friends post videos of me seeing/feel their baby and I get sooo jealous, I thought for sure it was a given that you would feel your baby move but that has not been 100% the case for me, I feel her now at this stage but no one else can!’

Molly, who previously admitted she couldn’t see her baby’s face on a 4D scan, continued: “I also think that’s why I got so emotional after our 4D scan failed, because I don’t think the placenta helped either with when i saw her face…after it stopped us from feeling her too i just felt so frustrated!

‘Still, it is what it is. I am so lucky to have a healthy placenta that provides everything.’

Earlier in the day, the reality star shared a selfie with Tommy as she revealed, “On my way to baby girls 4D scan yesterday which was a huge bust. I was sooo excited to see her little face, but we couldn’t see it [heartbroken emoji]!’ she said.

(To clarify she’s totally fine)! We also left it as long as possible to get this scan because they say the older the baby the better so I had been counting down the days… wish I hadn’t been so optimistic but perfect, fit and healthy and completely average measurement for weight/size at this stage, that’s all that matters.

“It won’t be long before we get to see that face for real… I just know she’s going to look just like her daddy!”