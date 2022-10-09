Pregnant Mollie King shows off her growing baby bump in silk cream dress as she leaves BBC studios

She prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad.

And Mollie King showed off her blossoming baby bump as she left the BBC studios after her Radio 1 show on Saturday.

The singer, 35, looked incredible in a silk cream dress that clung to her figure and belly, featuring a hooded neckline.

She kept the cold at bay by donning a white blazer and stuffing her belongings into a brown handbag.

She added a few inches to her height and donned a pair of brown heeled boots, the same color as her bag.

Her blond locks were styled straight in poker and let down to flutter in the wind behind her.

Mollie shielded her eyes from the glare of the sun behind a pair of fashionable oval sunglasses.

She completed her look with a light palette of makeup, to let her natural beauty shine through, and a dab of pink lipstick.

Mollie recently appeared on Lorraine alongside her co-host Matt, who she revealed she had no idea she was pregnant despite seeing her every day before work on the set of their new show Beauty And The Geek.

Mollie said, ‘I wanted things like apples and pizzas. Apples on pizza could be good… I was pregnant while filming the series and I was sure Matt knew about it because we were together every day. He was completely oblivious.’

Matt admitted that looking back, there were “a lot of clues,” including that Mollie’s eating habits were changing and she was taking regular naps.

He said: ‘You stopped drinking coffee, your diet was different from normal. She was taking naps all the time.

‘She was sleeping next to me on a bed, she said, ‘Do you mind if I take a nap?’

And she put on Bridget Jones’ Baby audiobook.

“All the clues were there, but it came as a big surprise when she told me.”

The singer announced the happy news on Instagram in June that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’