Pregnant Mollie King showcases her bump in a chic floral crochet dress

Mollie King looked sensational when she showed her off blooming bump for her last Instagram post on Monday.

The former pop singer, 35, is expecting her first child later this year with English cricketer fiance Stuart Broad, 36, and the couple returned from a romantic babymoon this weekend.

The radio host looked radiant in a stunning crochet floral graphic crochet midi dress by Australian designer Alémais.

Radiant: Mollie King looked sensational as she showed off her blooming bump for her latest Instagram post on Monday

Mollie posted a series of stunning photos to her social media and marveled in the mirror selfies as she updated her followers on her pregnancy.

The former star of The Saturdays styled her long blonde locks in loose waves as they fell over her shoulders and opted for low-key makeup.

On her Instagram grid, Mollie wrote: ‘Croch-yay! For anyone with a growing belly, I’ve found crocheting to be a real winner recently.

“There’s definitely something in it, so if you’re looking for something to grow with, I’d say this is your friend. Mine is @alemais.official from @netaporter, but I’ll show you a few other versions I’ve seen in my stories recently.”

Bumping along: The radio host looked radiant in a gorgeous crochet floral print midi dress by Australian designer Alémais

The post received a plethora of likes and comments from her showbiz friends and followers.

Mollie’s former bandmate Una Healy responded with a flame emoji while BBC Radio 1 presenter Charlie Hedges commented: ‘Absolutely beautiful.’

A follower wrote: ‘Oh @mollieking look at you. You glow and you look great! I can’t wait to see and run into you,’ while another responded with: Beautiful Mollie.’

Mollie recently showed off her growing belly as she enjoyed a sun-kissed ‘babymoon’ with her sporty fiancé Stuart.

Gushing: The post got a plethora of likes and comments from her showbiz friends and followers

Fun in the sun: Mollie recently showed off her growing belly as she enjoyed a sun-filled ‘babymoon’ with her fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, cricketer from England.

The presenter wore a ribbed bandeau bikini from the swimwear brand Hunza G and placed a supportive hand on her stomach.

Mollie kept her face hidden in the photos and looked down while holding the camera at a high angle.

She gushed in the caption, “Loving you for 23 weeks.”

Mollie and Stuart announced through their respective Instagram pages last month that they were expecting their first child together.

Happy couple: Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018 and got engaged on New Years Day 2021

Sun-kissed: Mollie snapped a selfie standing in the pool, keeping the heat at bay in a chic All Saints sun hat

Explaining that she was “absolutely over the moon” to be pregnant, Mollie shared a sweet black and white photo of Stuart planting a kiss on her stomach.

Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018, but briefly split five months later in August 2018.

The couple were spotted together again in February 2019 and confirmed they had reunited the following month.

The beauty announced that she and Stuart were engaged on New Year’s Day 2021 and shared a photo of the couple kissing on a wintery walk through the countryside.