Pregnant Mollie King showcases her blossoming bump in a chic slip dress

She is expecting her first child with the English cricketer’s fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, later this year.

And Mollie King looked like a classy mum-to-be on Tuesday as she donned a chic cream slip dress and matching shirt while enjoying a day out in London.

On her Instagram, the 35-year-old star of the former Saturday bemoaned the sudden change in the weather: “What happened to the summer?”

The blonde beauty paired her bright ensemble with a pair of white sandals as she carried her belongings in a black-and-brown bag over her shoulder.

In a storm, Mollie posed her look with a simple gold pendant and oversized dark shades.

The radio host let her loose blonde locks fall down her back, while emphasizing her natural beauty by donning a light palette of makeup for the day.

She captioned the snaps: ‘Errrrr what happened to summer?! I’m convinced we still have a few more weeks.”

“I’ve been living in slips for the past few months, but now that fall is creeping in, I can see maternity jeans really becoming a good friend of mine. Any recommendations for good ones would be greatly appreciated!’.

It comes after Mollie showed off her growing baby bump as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Beauty and The Geek UK on discovery+ at London’s Mayfair Hotel on Thursday.

The star, who will host the show alongside her Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson, 36, looked incredible in a chic mint dress that clung to her gorgeous figure.

Molly’s off-the-shoulder dress had a keyhole detail and she completed the look with a stylish pearl necklace.

The singer announced the happy news on Instagram in June that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’