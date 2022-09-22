Pregnant Mollie King showcases her baby bump as she details cravings

Mollie King has detailed her pregnancy wish as she prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad.

The former Saturday singer, 35, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Lorraine alongside her BBC radio co-host Matt Edmondson, who she revealed she had no idea she was pregnant despite seeing her for work.

Mollie said, ‘I wanted things like apples and pizzas. Apples on pizza could be good… I was pregnant while filming the series and I was sure Matt knew about it because we were together every day. He was completely oblivious.’

Interview: Mollie King has detailed her pregnancy wish as she prepares to welcome her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad

Matt admitted that looking back, there were “a lot of clues,” including that Mollie’s eating habits were changing and she was taking regular naps.

He said: ‘You stopped drinking coffee, your diet was different from normal. She was taking naps all the time.

‘She was sleeping next to me on a bed, she said, ‘Do you mind if I take a nap?’ And she put on Bridget Jones’ Baby audiobook.

“All the clues were there, but it came as a big surprise when she told me.”

Beaming: The former Saturday singer, 35, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Lorraine alongside her BBC radio co-host Matt Edmondson, who she revealed she had no idea she was pregnant despite seeing her for work

Mollie said, ‘I wanted things like apples and pizzas. Apples on pizza could be good… I was pregnant while filming the series and I was sure Matt knew about it because we were together every day. He was totally ignorant’

Holding her belly during the interview, Mollie donned a black top and matching pants, along with a navy blue and red blazer.

The singer announced the happy news on Instagram in June that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Friends: Matt admitted that looking back, there was “a lot of clues” including that Mollie’s eating habits were changing and she was taking regular naps

Matt added: “She slept next to me on a bed, she said, ‘Do you mind if I take a nap?’ And she put on Bridget Jones’ Baby audiobook. All the clues were there’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’