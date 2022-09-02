Pregnant Mollie King looks chic while showing off her blossoming baby bump in a cream ensemble

<!–

She is expecting her first child with the English cricketer’s fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, later this year.

And Mollie King, 35, looked effortlessly chic as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in the BBC studios on Friday.

The former Saturday star showed off her summery style in a cream midi dress, paired with a brown jacket and a pair of trainers.

Mollie carried a small brown shoulder bag, while she adorned it with gold jewelry and sunglasses.

The singer opted for a natural makeup look during the outing, while styling her blonde locks straight.

Mollie was on the red carpet at the London premiere of Beauty and The Geek UK the day before.

The star, who will host the show alongside her Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson, 36, looked incredible in a chic mint dress that clung to her gorgeous figure.

Mollie took to Instagram in June to announce the happy news that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’