Pregnant Mollie King displays her growing baby bump in a stylish cream slip dress and matching shirt

She is expecting her first child with the English cricketer’s fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, later this year.

And Mollie King looked like a classy mother-to-be on Saturday as she donned a chic cream slip dress and a matching shirt as she headed to the BBC Studios in London.

The former Saturday star, 35, paired her bright ensemble with a pair of white sneakers while carrying her belongings in a black-and-brown bag slung over her shoulder.

Mollie completed her look with a simple gold pendant and cool tortoiseshell colors.

The radio star let her loose blonde locks fall down her back, while emphasizing her natural beauty by donning a light palette of makeup for the day.

Mollie looked cheerful as she chatted happily to a guard as she walked, before going inside.

It comes after Mollie showed off her growing baby bump as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Beauty and The Geek UK on discovery+ at London’s Mayfair Hotel on Thursday.

The star, who will host the show alongside her Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson, 36, looked incredible in a chic mint dress that clung to her gorgeous figure.

Molly’s off-the-shoulder dress had a keyhole detail and she completed the look with a stylish pearl necklace.

The singer announced the happy news on Instagram in June that she and her beau were expecting a baby together.

Alongside a black and white image of Stuart kissing the baby bump, Mollie wrote: ‘Stuart and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a baby later this year! We are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Stuart shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing: ‘Mollie, I’m thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!’

The Ego hitmaker was first linked to Stuart in 2018 before confirming they were officially dating the following year.

They announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2021.

After he asked the question, she shared, “A thousand times yes!

‘I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you!’