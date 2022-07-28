Pregnant Mollie King displays her baby bump as she shares snaps from her recent babymoon

She is expecting her first child with the English cricketer’s fiancé Stuart Broad, 36, later this year.

And Mollie King showed off her growing baby bump in throwback snaps of her recent sun-kissed babymoon, with the star returning from the trip this weekend.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the former pop singer, 35, showed off her burgeoning belly in a white bralette and linen blouse, while also donning a denim shirt rolled up under the bust.

Mollie looked radiant in her white look, which she teamed with cream colored crochet shorts, black sunglasses and delicate gold jewellery.

The mother-to-be wore her blonde locks loose for the mirror selfie, with Mollie partially covering her makeup-free face with her cell phone.

Meanwhile, she cut a stylish figure in her denim shirt and paired the item with white striped trousers and a straw hat.

Among her photos was a picture of Stuart, Mollie’s husband-to-be, looking cool as he read a menu as he sat across from his fiancée at dinner.

The sportsman was also spotted reclining on a tanning bed and showing off his physique in dark navy blue shorts.

In her post, Mollie wrote: ‘Loved the memories we made on vacation! Now, time to get ready for fun and games on @thismorning tomorrow! I can not wait!’

Mollie had been keeping her fans updated on her babymoon with sporty fiancé Stuart, with the star showing off her growing bump in sun-kissed snaps.

Mollie and Stuart announced through their respective Instagram pages last month that they were expecting their first child together.

Explaining that she was “absolutely over the moon” to be pregnant, Mollie shared a sweet black and white photo of Stuart planting a kiss on her stomach.

Mollie and Stuart were first linked in March 2018, but briefly split five months later in August 2018.

The couple were spotted together again in February 2019 and confirmed they had reunited the following month.

The beauty announced that she and Stuart were engaged on New Year’s Day 2021 and shared a photo of the couple kissing on a wintery walk through the countryside.