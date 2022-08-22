Pregnant Melbourne mum Annie O’Brien’s death could have been prevented coronial inquest heard

<!–

When Annie O’Brien developed severe back pain, an emergency doctor in Melbourne should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say.

The 37-year-old lawyer died of multi-organ failure caused by sepsis a day after going to Holmesglen Private Hospital with gastrointestinal symptoms.

On August 15, 2017 at 2:12 am, Ms O’Brien gave birth to stillbirth at 18 weeks. Her life support was turned off at 1:55 p.m.

Her family has called on Victoria’s coroner John Cain to make recommendations for systemic changes in private hospitals, believing her death was preventable.

After eating a chicken sandwich for lunch, Mrs. O’Brien became ill with vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

When she presented herself at Holmesglen Private Hospital on August 14, her fever had reached 40.3C.

Holmesglen’s sole physician, Hui Li Shi, diagnosed Ms. O’Brien with gastroenteritis and treated her with acetaminophen and fluids.

dr. Shi gave her morphine for back pain before her waters ruptured spontaneously and she was transferred to St. Vincent’s private hospital, where she later gave birth to her baby and died.

Four medical experts told an inquest on Monday that Ms O’Brien should have been given antibiotics in Holmesglen, especially after she started experiencing back pain.

“Significant back pain, new back pain, is a worrisome symptom,” said Geelong emergency physician David Eddy.

“It behooves us to reconsider the diagnosis if things don’t go as expected for a simple condition.

“She should have been given intravenous antibiotics as soon as it became apparent that she was deteriorating beyond a diagnosis of simple gastroenteritis.”

Sydney Royal Hospital for Women gynecologist Lucy Bowyer said Ms O’Brien would have had more than a 50 percent chance of survival if she had been given antibiotics at Holmesglen.

“If she had ever been given antibiotics at Holmesglen Hospital, she would have been more likely to survive than if she hadn’t,” she said.

dr. Eddy said doctors should have looked into a possible sepsis infection from the moment Ms O’Brien arrived at the hospital.

When Dr. Shi organized Ms. O’Brien’s transfer to St. Vincent’s, she did not tell the hospital about her back pain, high temperature, or abdominal pain for fear she would miscarry.

“Is that appropriate behavior from the emergency physician?” Coroner’s Counsel Sharon Keeling asked Dr. Eddy.

“No, it’s essential clinical information in context,” he replied.

“It is the referring physician’s responsibility to provide complete clinical information, as they transfer the responsibility and responsibility for caring for that patient to another officer.”