WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the gender of her baby

Entertainment
By Merry
Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the gender of her baby 12
1663642947 25 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the
Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the gender of her baby 13
1663642949 228 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the
Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the gender of her baby 14
1663642950 111 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the
Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the gender of her baby 15

Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals her baby’s gender: ‘I feel super lucky’

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:55, September 20, 2022 | Updated: 03:57, September 20, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Former Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael has revealed that she and her DJ partner Robbie Lowe are expecting a daughter.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, holding up silver balloons that read “GIRL.”

Speak with 9NowCouldn’t contain her excitement, Blair told the publication, “We’re having a girl. I feel super happy.’

Former Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael has revealed she and her DJ partner Robbie Lowe are expecting a daughter
Former Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael has revealed she and her DJ partner Robbie Lowe are expecting a daughter

Former Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael has revealed she and her DJ partner Robbie Lowe are expecting a daughter

She added that they had already chosen a name and arrangements had been made if it was a difficult birth.

“We thought we might have to have a cesarean section because my placenta was very low. I’m hoping to have a water birth, but we’ll see,” she said.

Blair recently shared their joy with her 35,000 Instagram followers by posting several precious baby-related snaps.

1663642947 25 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the
1663642947 25 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the

Speaking to 9Now, Blair couldn’t contain her excitement, telling the publication, “We’re having a girl. I feel super happy’

She announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

“Robbie and I have been working on creating something really special – made with love, music, a little science and a lot of pizza,” she wrote.

Her announcement message was soon inundated with comments from fans congratulating her.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram as they held up silver balloons that read 'GIRL'
The couple announced the happy news on Instagram as they held up silver balloons that read 'GIRL'

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram as they held up silver balloons that read ‘GIRL’

Blair and Robbie recently celebrated their four-year anniversary as a couple in April 2022.

She was paired with Sean Thomsen in season 5 of MAFS, which aired in 2018.

Despite initially going well, the couple decided to go their separate ways after Sean admitted he was struggling to connect with her.

1663642950 111 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the
1663642950 111 Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the

Blair rose to fame when she “married” Sean Thomsen (left) on season 5 of Married At First Sight, which aired in 2018. Despite initially clicking, the two eventually went their separate ways

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni…

Merry

Gwen Stefani cuts a fashionable figure…

Merry

Will Smith seen with wife Jada Pinkett…

Merry
1 of 4,760

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More