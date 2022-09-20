Pregnant Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael reveals the gender of her baby

Former Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael has revealed that she and her DJ partner Robbie Lowe are expecting a daughter.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, holding up silver balloons that read “GIRL.”

Speak with 9NowCouldn’t contain her excitement, Blair told the publication, “We’re having a girl. I feel super happy.’

Former Married At First Sight star Blair Rachael has revealed she and her DJ partner Robbie Lowe are expecting a daughter

She added that they had already chosen a name and arrangements had been made if it was a difficult birth.

“We thought we might have to have a cesarean section because my placenta was very low. I’m hoping to have a water birth, but we’ll see,” she said.

Blair recently shared their joy with her 35,000 Instagram followers by posting several precious baby-related snaps.

Speaking to 9Now, Blair couldn’t contain her excitement, telling the publication, “We’re having a girl. I feel super happy’

She announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

“Robbie and I have been working on creating something really special – made with love, music, a little science and a lot of pizza,” she wrote.

Her announcement message was soon inundated with comments from fans congratulating her.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram as they held up silver balloons that read ‘GIRL’

Blair and Robbie recently celebrated their four-year anniversary as a couple in April 2022.

She was paired with Sean Thomsen in season 5 of MAFS, which aired in 2018.

Despite initially going well, the couple decided to go their separate ways after Sean admitted he was struggling to connect with her.