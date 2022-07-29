Pregnant Mandy Moore stuns in a vibrant floral dress and pampers herself in LA

Mandy Moore dressed to impress on Friday as she stepped outside to make a brief stop at a skincare clinic in Los Angeles.

The actress, 38, has been taking it easy to focus on her health after recently canceling the rest of her tour dates.

Mandy donned a comfy outfit for her afternoon outing in the City of Angels, including a pretty red floral-print dress.

Afternoon outing: Mandy Moore, 38, was seen Friday at a Los Angeles skincare clinic

The item fell from her knees to her ankles and the short sleeves of the dress were the perfect choice for the hot summer day.

She also donned a pair of tan open-toe sandals to make moving around town easy.

The Princess Diaries actress threw her hair into a messy bun while opting for chic round-frame sunglasses.

Stylish: Mom-to-be donned a red dress and sandals to keep cool in the Southern California heat

She carried a sleek cream handbag with a shiny metal buckle that she carried over her shoulder.

While Mandy kept her accessories simple, she added a pair of small gold hoop earrings to add some sparkle to her look.

Due to a challenging second pregnancy, the singer – who tied the knot with husband Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 – had to end the remaining dates of her North American tour to promote her latest album, In Real Life.

Happy: The talented star recently shared a photo of herself with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as they prepared to attend a summer wedding

Series End: Mandy was cast as the matriarch on This Is Us, which recently aired its final season; pictured in May in LA

During an interview with Entertainment tonightMandy opened up about making the sudden decision.

“It was just really physically exhausting to the point where I thought, ‘I have to draw the line’ and really trust my gut and give myself some grace and recognize that I can’t do everything,” she explained.

Although the actress filmed This Is Us while pregnant with her first son, Gus, Mandy added that being on tour was incredibly more difficult.

“It’s really different to be on a movie set than on a tour bus,” she said. However, the star hinted that she would be interested in performing again, “if I don’t have a baby in my tummy.”

Excited: Now that Mandy has time to focus on her health and second pregnancy, she seems to be fully embracing the excitement of having a second child, due in October

Nominated: This Is Us was nominated for one Emmy for Best Original Song Sung by Mandy herself, with lyrics written by her husband; seen in hollywood in april

Although the tour was briefly interrupted, Mandy explained how much her son Gus enjoyed coming along. Her husband Taylor was also by her side for the adventure.

‘He likes to travel. I’m just really thankful to have a malleable kid who can go pretty much anywhere, and that’s not to say we don’t have rough nights, but he just lived his best life,” she gushed about her son. Today.

“He really had a great time and came back a more communicative, happier guy,” added the beauty.

Mandy and Taylor are expecting a second child in October.

New Focus: Now that This Is Us has ended and her tour has been cancelled, Mandy can fully focus on motherhood; seen in may in NYC