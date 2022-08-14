Pregnant Mandy Moore Receives Virtuoso Award From Milo Ventimiglia At The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards

Mandy Moore was honored with the Virtuoso Award at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards held Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton.

The talented actress, 38, received the award from her This Is Us co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, as she walked onto the stage.

The mother of one, soon to be two, was awarded the special award for her exceptional work throughout her career in the industry over the past two decades.

Honored: Mandy Moore, 38, was awarded the Virtuoso Award at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards earlier Saturday night

The star was honored with the Virtuoso Award, which is presented to an “individual the industry has cultivated with their talent beyond a singular role,” he said. Deadline.

Scott Menzel, the founder of HCA, explained that the actress received the award because of her transformation during her career.

“Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on This Is Us confirms that, as she was able to combine all her talents in this final chapter, which included a multifaceted performance that left millions of people around the world in tears.”

Mandy accepted the award from Milo, who also played her onscreen husband on the hit NBC series, with an excited smile.

Reunited: The actress and her This Is Us co-star were seen hugging onstage as he presented the special award to the traveler of honor

So happy! The television and film actress held her Virtuoso Award in her hands as she posed for a professional portrait

Touched: When she received the special award, the star gave a heartfelt thank you

After receiving the prize, Mandy gave a sincere speech, talk about how moved she was.

“This is wild,” she said. “I’m so honored to just be invited to the party, let alone have the chance to be here, that’s beyond my comprehension.”

She then went on to share how long she has worked in the entertainment industry, having starred in films such as The Princess Diaries (2001), A Walk To Remember (2002), Tangled (2010), and Because I Said So (2007).

She is also known for her incredible voice and has released music albums including Mandy Moore (2001) and In Real Life (2022).

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years…but the last six years have undoubtedly been the most memorable of my career,” she said, referring to her most recent NBC drama series This Is Us. Earlier this year, the show’s final and sixth seasons aired.

Proud: Milo sent a proud smile to his opponent during her speech

Successful career: Mandy started her career in the industry 23 years ago and has various talents such as acting and singing

Back together: The two actors, who played husband and wife on screen in This Is Us, were seen in the picture together after she received the Virtuoso Award

Cast Photo: Mandy was pictured with the cast of This Is Us as they reunited at the HCA TV Awards on Saturday night

She also yelled at Milo, adding, “You’ve been the ultimate partner and TV husband and it’s been an honor to do this with you for six years.”

Earlier in the evening, the gorgeous actress walked the red carpet and showed off her elegant style.

Mandy wore a long black dress with a floral pattern, showing off her growing baby bump. The high-necked dress had cap sleeves and fell to her ankles.

She donned a pair of black open-toed heels to complete her overall look for the evening. Her hair was parted in the middle and tightly pinned up.

Stunning: Mandy looked elegant as she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2nd Annual HCA T Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday

Pregnant belly! Mandy showed off her growing baby bump as she walked the red carpet and is expecting baby number two this fall

Cute! At one point, when the mother of one, soon to be two, was walking the red carpet, she was seen with a small puppy in her arms

Milo kept his red carpet looking classic and simple, with an all black suit and dark shirt underneath.

He pulled on a pair of shiny black shoes and pulled back his hair to complete his look.

Other This Is Us alum attended the star-studded ceremony, including Justin Hartley. He had his wife and actress, Sofia Pernas, by his side.

He donned dark pink frock pants and added a white shirt, covered with a light pink blazer. His wife, whom he tied the knot with last year in 2021, stunned in a strapless white dress with a high slit on the side.

Stylish: Milo Ventimiglia wore a black suit and dark shirt underneath while attending the HCA TV Awards

Happy couple: Happy couple: Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas walked the red carpet together at the HCA TV Awards

This Is Us star: The actor is also known for his tole on the NBC series that ended its last season, as well as for his starring role in Smallville

Presenters: Justin and actress, Jennifer Morrison, were pictured at one of the HCA Awards