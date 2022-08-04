Pregnant Mandy Moore nails summer chic in a ruffled puff sleeve dress as she steps out in LA

Mandy Moore showed off her chic summer maternity style when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old singer hid her budding baby bump in an elegant leopard print midi dress when she was spotted in an office building.

The This Is Us star, who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, has been taking it easy to focus on her health after recently canceling the rest of her tour dates.

Stylish:

The Princess Diaries actress’ tiered dress featured puff sleeves, a drawstring V-neckline and ruffles.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks parted in the middle and down in loose waves.

The New Hampshire native added a touch of retro glamor to her ensemble with a black silk rosette headband.

Maternity chic:

The version of A Walk To Remember opted for comfortable beige suede flats embellished with rope bows.

Mandy shielded her eyes from the midday sun with a pair of black cat eyeshadows and carried a black leather handbag.

The Candy singer is adorned with delicate gold jewelry, including small earrings and rings.

Hair Accessory:

The nominee for the Golden Globe Award had a natural makeup palette with a pink blush and a dark pink lipstick.

Due to a challenging second pregnancy, the singer – who tied the knot with Goldsmith in 2018 – had to end the remaining dates of her North American tour to promote her latest album, In Real Life.

During an interview with Entertainment tonightMandy opened up about making the sudden decision.

Delighted: The talented star recently shared a photo of herself with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, as they prepared to attend a summer wedding

Series End: Mandy was cast as the matriarch on This Is Us, which recently aired its final season

“It was just really physically exhausting to the point where I thought, ‘I have to draw the line’ and really trust my gut and give myself some grace and recognize that I can’t do everything,” she explained.

Although the actress filmed This Is Us while pregnant with her first son, Gus, Mandy added that being on tour was incredibly more difficult.

“It’s really different to be on a movie set than on a tour bus,” she said. However, the star hinted that she would be interested in performing again, “if I don’t have a baby in my tummy.”

Excited: Now that Mandy has time to focus on her health and second pregnancy, she seems to be fully embracing the excitement of having a second child, due in October

Nominated: This Is Us was nominated for one Emmy for Best Original Song Sung by Mandy herself, with lyrics written by her husband

Although the tour was briefly interrupted, Mandy explained how much her son Gus enjoyed coming along. Her husband Taylor was also by her side for the adventure.

‘He likes to travel. I’m just really thankful to have a malleable kid who can go pretty much anywhere, and that’s not to say we don’t have rough nights, but he just lived his best life,” she gushed about her son. Today.

“He really had a great time and came back a more communicative, happier guy,” added the beauty.

Mandy and Taylor are expecting their second child in October.

New Focus: Now that This Is Us has ended and her tour has been cancelled, Mandy can fully focus on motherhood