Pregnant MAFS star KC Osborne shows off her diamond ring as she jets back to Sydney

Married At First Sight star KC Osborne recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Blake Spriggs.

And the 33-year-old reality TV star showed off her gorgeous pear-shaped diamond engagement ring when she returned to Sydney after getting engaged in Hawaii.

KC, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, walked casually dressed in gray sweatpants and a matching jacket on Aug. 19 as she strolled through the airport.

She completed her look with a white T-shirt and sneakers as she rocked her growing baby bump.

KC tied her long brunette locks in a high bun and walked next to her fiancé Blake after their flight took off.

Earlier this month she announced the couple were engaged on Instagram, writing: ‘Engaged and so happy.

‘@blakespriggs Thank you for being the light in my life. You are the nicest and most supportive person I have ever met. I’ve always prayed I’d get my fairytale and I can’t believe it’s finally coming true.”

She concluded: ‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you for making me so happy. You’re going to be the best father and husband ever.’

Blake also took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “When the girl of my dreams/mother of my son agreed to marry me.”

“You bring me so much happiness and I will always do my best to do the same for you. You are kind, caring and that smile makes me light up when I see him. You make me a better man.

“Our little boy is lucky to have you as a mother and I will be lucky to have you as a wife.”

KC and Blake’s engagement came months after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

The former Pussycat Dolls background dancer surprised her followers with her baby news in early June.