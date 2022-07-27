Pregnant MAFS star KC Osborne flaunts her growing baby bump

She will soon be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Blake Spriggs.

And Married At First Sight star KC Osborne proudly showed off her growing baby bump while attending a Sydney fashion show recently.

The 34-year-old dancer looked radiant as she gently rocked her tummy at the event hosted by trendy activewear label Stax.

The former Pussycat Dolls backup dancer sat next to Blake, who is a jockey, across the runway.

KC wore a black top, matching pants and tailored blazer, and carried her belongings in a glittering handbag.

During an Instagram Q&A last month, KC revealed that her pregnancy was a total surprise.

“The pregnancy was not planned, but it is such a blessing from God,” she said. ‘I am very happy in a relationship. I know I’m going to be a great mom.

“I know Blake is going to be a great father and it was just one of those things, those beautiful things that happened.”

KC heard the news very early in her pregnancy after she had a sip of wine and immediately threw up.

‘I knew that wasn’t normal, because I like wine. So that was my last sip I’ve had,” she said, explaining that she had taken a pregnancy test the next day.

The reality star surprised her followers with her baby announcement in early June.

“We are very excited to announce that we will be welcoming a baby boy in December,” KC wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “I can’t wait for the next chapter of my life and I’m so happy to have a supportive partner by my side.”

KC starred in season eight of Married At First Sight, Nine’s popular social experiment.

She was linked to “husband” Drew Brauer, but things didn’t go well and she later began a short-lived relationship with co-star Michael Goonan.