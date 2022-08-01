Pregnant Made in Chelsea star Maeva D’Ascanio shows off her bump in a busty black swimsuit

She announced she was expecting her first baby with fiancé James Taylor in May, with the good news coming just a month after the couple got engaged in Rome.

And Made In Chelsea star Maeva D’Ascanio, 25, proudly showed off her baby bump on Sunday as she slipped into a very busty wetsuit for a new Instagram photo.

It came days after she also showed off her growing belly in lacy white underwear as she posed for a serene photo in her bedroom.

In Maeva’s last photo, she put on a sultry display in the revealing swimwear showing her assets and budding hump.

The fiery French reality star let her dark brown locks fall over her shoulders and she wore a light palette of makeup as she smiled for the mirror selfie.

Fans were quick to comment on her radiant look, commenting, “You look gorgeous. You are so beautiful wow!!!’

Maeva also elaborated on her stories where she filmed herself posing in the sassy swimsuit.

While in another clip she filmed her baby bump as he moved and kicked unborn child inside.

Last month, the stunner impressed fans again when she slipped into an angelic white lingerie set adorned with pastel flowers.

The beauty, who wore her hair down for the image, stood on the bottom of her bed with one hand on her hip.

In June, Maeva said: Hello! magazine: ‘All my dreams come true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!’ as she announced her baby news.

She continued: ‘It’s all great – I just want to enjoy it as much as possible.’

Meanwhile, her co-star and fiancé James, 26, said: “We’re getting more excited every day.

“My father told me that when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much.

“And I’m starting to get a sense of that feeling, because this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

After a trip to Japan was cancelled, the couple decided to take a vacation to Italy, where James proposed to at Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain.

Maeva remembered tossing a coin into the Italian monument, as befits tradition, and made a wish that James, with whom she has been in a relationship for three years, would propose.

She told the publication: “I made my wish, which was, ‘I really hope James is going to propose to me soon.”

“And then I opened my eyes and he was sitting there on one knee. I thought, “Wow, this is it! Is this real?” It was everything I ever wanted.’

The pair’s proposal may have come as a surprise to some Made In Chelsea viewers after James admitted in May of kissing another girl behind Maeva’s back during the show, in what he described as a “drunk night” at London’s Raffles nightclub.