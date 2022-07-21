Pregnant Made in Chelsea star Maeva D’Ascanio displays her growing baby bump as she marks 23 weeks 

She announced she was expecting her first baby with fiancé James Taylor in May, with the good news coming just a month after the couple got engaged in Rome.

And Maeva D’Ascanio happily showed off her growing baby bump on Thursday as she marked 23 weeks of pregnancy.

The Made In Chelsea star, 28, took to Instagram to share a trio of snaps of her blossoming belly as she posed in a black bra and jazzy patterned pants.

Maeva seemed excited about the progress of her bump as she turned this way and the one in front of the mirror selfies.

The fiery French reality star wore her brunette locks down for the bedroom snaps while emphasizing her natural beauty with a minimal makeup palette.

Maeva also took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of herself posing in the mirror looking at her belly, captioned, “Hello.”

Last month, Maeva told: Hello! magazine: ‘All my dreams come true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!’ as she announced her baby news.

She continued: ‘It’s all great – I just want to enjoy it as much as possible.’

Meanwhile, her co-star and fiancé James, 26, said: “We’re getting more excited every day.

“My father told me that when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much.

“And I’m starting to get a sense of that feeling, because this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

After a trip to Japan was cancelled, the couple decided to take a vacation to Italy, where James proposed to at Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain.

Maeva remembered tossing a coin into the Italian monument, as befits tradition, and made a wish that James, with whom she has been in a relationship for three years, would propose.

She told the publication: “I made my wish, which was, ‘I really hope James is going to propose to me soon.”

“And then I opened my eyes and he was sitting there on one knee. I thought, “Wow, this is it! Is this real?” It was everything I ever wanted.’

The pair’s proposal may have come as a surprise to some Made In Chelsea viewers after James admitted in May of kissing another girl behind Maeva’s back during the show, in what he described as a “drunk night” at London’s Raffles nightclub.