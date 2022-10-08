Pregnant Lucy Fallon shows off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous pink dress

Lucy Fallon showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous pink dress after announcing her big news last week.

The former Coronation Street actress, 26, who is now five months on the road, has shared several snaps in the past week since announcing her pregnancy with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

They are expecting their bundle of joy in February, and as she continues on her pregnancy journey, Lucy has shared both the beautiful bump photos and the gloomy behind-the-scenes days.

Happy Friday! Pregnant Lucy Fallon showed off her growing baby bump for the weekend in a gorgeous pink dress after announcing her big news last week

In the blink of an eye on Friday afternoon, the soap actress posed for a mirror selfie as she swept her blonde locks into a low ponytail and did a glamorous makeup look on her face.

A matte nude lip and a smokey black eye makeup look came together while she was at it on a fall Friday afternoon.

She paired the look with a range of different pieces of jewelry, including a loving tribute to her boyfriend Ryan with a gold ‘R’ pendant on one of her necklaces.

She captioned the photo with a sunshine emoji and tagged “You’re My Best Friend” as a song in the background as she cradled her unborn baby.

All-black ensemble: The former Coronation Street actress, 26, who is now five months, has shared multiple photos in the past week since announcing her pregnancy

Earlier this week, she showed fans that while most of her Instagram posts remain glamorous and posed, she’s also had a rough time during pregnancy so far.

One of her stories shows the star falling over the toilet seat on four separate occasions, clearly struggling with the morning sickness that comes with the first few months of pregnancy.

She captioned the candid snaps: “Realistically, we’ve been barfing xox for just a few months. Magic.’

Another photo of Lucy was titled “Trying to Dress Like Myself” where she is seen in the mirror in a casual yet all-black designer outfit – and the next photo showed her belly hidden under her Essentials hoodie.

Feeling Worse With Wear: Earlier this week, she showed fans that while most of her Instagram posts remain glamorous and posed, she’s also had a rough time during pregnancy so far

New Beginnings: Another photo of Lucy was titled ‘Trying to Dress Like Myself’ where she is seen in the mirror in a casual yet all-black designer outfit

At the same time, Lucy has continued to show off her effortless style, ramping up a storm in another all-black outfit in the sun.

She wore her beautiful golden locks in a low updo, while the front pieces framed her face perfectly.

The actress looked cool in her black sunglasses, long black leather trench coat and black Balenciaga crocodile embossed shoulder bag.

Her other half Ryan shared an adorable photo on his own Instagram showing the new baby’s ultrasounds, captioning it: “Mom and Daddy in the making, can’t wait for next year.”

When she announced her pregnancy, she also admitted that the experience was tinged with anxiety, as she unfortunately miscarried in March.

Adorable: Her significant other Ryan shared an adorable photo on his own Instagram showing the new baby’s ultrasounds, captioning it: ‘Mom and Daddy in the making, can’t wait for next year’

Still, the soap star revealed that the tragic loss brought the couple closer together and made them realize they wanted to start a family.

Lucy told OKAY! magazine: ‘I was a bit shocked by what we went through and I didn’t think it would happen so soon. But we were made up and it felt like the next stage for us. It felt like it had to be that way.”

The actress initially didn’t believe she was pregnant again and admitted she FaceTimed her mother in shock after a positive test result before telling Ryan the happy news later.

She also revealed that she will be monitored throughout her pregnancy as she is classified as ‘high risk’ due to her heart-shaped uterus.

While this wasn’t the cause of her miscarriage in March, it understandably causes concern for the star.

While the pair are looking forward to becoming a family of three, they still have to come to terms with their recent loss.

Baby joy: Lucy revealed she was expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson after miscarrying in March (pictured in September 2022)

Discussing her “traumatizing and horrific” miscarriage, Lucy explained: “Although so many people go through it, you never expect it to happen to you. I had envisioned this little person coming into our lives and then they were taken from me.

“It was really mentally challenging and really awful to deal with, but Ryan was so supportive.”

In the same month as her miscarriage, Ryan was also hospitalized as he had to undergo surgery on his knee to help with historical injuries.

Though she hadn’t announced her miscarriage yet, Lucy referenced the couple’s woes in an Instagram post on March 21, sharing a selfie of the couple she endorsed: “A few tough weeks but luckily 2 have ux ️’

For help and support with baby loss, contact The Miscarriage Association on 01924 200799 Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk