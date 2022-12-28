She is expecting her first child with her soccer player boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

And Lucy Fallon showed off her growing baby bump in a pair of red and white striped pajamas as she gave her followers a taste of her Christmas.

The former Coronation Street star, 27, also shared how her Christmas didn’t go exactly as planned as she celebrated her last festive period before becoming a first-time mum.

Lucy hugged her fluffy Sushi dog and posed in front of the tree in the Instagram snapshot she shared with her 535,000 followers.

The next image was a family selfie around the dining room table as she and Ryan’s parents enjoyed the festivities together.

Lucy shared a fun mirror selfie as she changed into pink polka dot pajamas, while wearing her Christmas cookie paper crown.

The actress put on a white T-shirt and a black blazer while pretending to cry with one of her friends.

Alongside the snaps, she explained: “It may have ended in a sickness bug, but it’s been very light-hearted with our family nonetheless.” happy chrysler everyone.

It comes after the mother-to-be celebrated the pregnancy with a lavish baby shower at Liverpool’s Shankly Hotel.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Lucy admitted to “dancing like she was in a mosh pit” during the special party.

It was quite the success, with a prosecco cart ready to greet guests (excluding the mom-to-be) upon arrival at 4pm, before Ryan financed the bar for guests later.

Despite not being able to join the drunken side of things, that didn’t stop Lucy on the DJ-led dance floor.

“I was basically dancing like I was in a moshpit or something. I was the first to arrive and I was there until the end. I went upstairs at 10:30 p.m. to change into my pajamas, but I came back to dance more until 1:30 a.m.,’ she laughed.

Shower guests also enjoyed afternoon tea and a game of rock’n’roll bingo, where songs including the word “baby” were played.

