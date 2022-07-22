Pregnant Leona Lewis looks glowing as she steps out for lunch date with husband Dennis Jauch in LA

She is preparing to welcome her first child this summer.

And Leona Lewis was all glowing when she stepped out on Thursday for a lunch date with her husband Dennis Jauch in Los Angeles, California.

The couple in love, who married in 2019 after dating for nearly a decade, held hands as they crossed the street on their way to their chosen establishment.

For their outing ahead of her approaching due date, the I Got You hitmaker donned a black jumpsuit, a white pair of trainers and oversized tortoiseshell colors.

She chose to wear her brown hair in a sleek updo and black headband, which allowed her wavy locks to be pulled up.

Jauch, co-founder and creative director of No Ceilings Entertainment, cut a cool figure in a black tee, Celine crossbody and knee-length shorts.

The parents-to-be met in 2010 when he performed as one of her backing singers, and he eventually proposed on their eighth birthday.

They exchanged vows at a fairytale wedding in Italy while it rained all day for their family and friends.

The ceremony was originally supposed to take place outdoors, but was moved indoors at the last minute when a massive electrical storm caught everyone by surprise.

Leona first announced in March that she was expecting the couple’s first child in an Instagram post.

The former X Factor star has updated her 736k Instagram followers on social media about her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the artist, who splits her time between the UK and LA, shared the realities of life in her third trimester with a few Instagram snaps.

The first photo showed the star looking glam in a gorgeous green and pink floral dress as she prepared to go to an event.

Posing in a beautiful garden, in front of a water feature, Leona was the epitome of elegance as she rocked her belly.

The second photo taken a few hours later had a different mood as Leona had a takeaway while sitting in her car in the glam dress.

“Instagram vs reality mamas need to eat,” she joked in the caption.