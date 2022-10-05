Pregnant Kelly Osbourne says she's looking at food and processed sugar differently

<!–

Kelly Osbourne looks at food differently and said she will never eat the same thing again after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The 37-year-old star, who is expecting her first child, a son, with partner Sid Wilson, 45, revealed she was recently diagnosed in an interview with Entertainment tonight.

The reality star explained that she’d tested negative for the condition before, but then “I had horribly horrible, horrible heartburn, acid reflux, my feet swelled up and I had rapid weight gain, and I was like, ‘I don’t understand this’ , I’m not eating enough to add this up, what’s happening?”‘

Other: Kelly Osbourne, 37, says she looks at foods and processed sugar differently after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes in the third trimester of her pregnancy

A trip to the doctor and a second test for gestational diabetes confirmed the condition.

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), gestational diabetes affects approximately 10% of pregnant women in the US each year.

The condition usually develops during pregnancy but disappears after delivery.

“I just sat there and thought, ‘What did I do wrong? What am I eating that is so bad?’ Because I thought I was eating relatively healthy. It turns out I wasn’t, but it wasn’t something I did. You either get it or you don’t, and I think it has more to do with me being 37 than any amount. sugar I was eating.’

Baby on the way: The reality star and her partner, Sid Wilson, 45, are expecting their first child, soon to be a son. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), gestational diabetes affects approximately 10% of pregnant women in the US each year.

“But now that I know what I know about (processed) sugar, I don’t think I’ll ever eat the same thing again.”

The 7D voice actor lost 10 pounds after changing her diet and is now an avid label reader. “Everything is like a science experiment to me now,” she explained, “and I read the back of each package because what are the 72 different names?”

The concerned mom-to-be teamed up with the No Sugar Company, which makes keto-friendly bars and candy-like cups to promote No Sugar Day Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Big announcement: Osbournes star announced she would ‘become a mommy’ by sharing an ultrasound photo on social media in May

Announcing the alliance, Kelly wrote on Instagram: “I take the pledge to join the fight against over-consumption of refined sugar, which harms our health in so many ways.”

“Now more than ever,” she continued, “people need to be aware of what they’re putting in their bodies and the epidemic surrounding the global refined sugar crisis.”

She invited followers to “stay away from refined sugar for a few hours, a day, a week and see how you feel.”