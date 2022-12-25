Pregnant Keke Palmer flaunts her bare tummy in new video for Christmas: ‘Really pregnant’

Keke Palmer flaunted her bare tummy on Christmas Day and gave her 11.7 million Instagram followers the gift of a hilarious new video.

The 29-year-old Nope star, who announced her pregnancy earlier this month with an epic reveal on Saturday Night Live, filmed herself in a bubblegum-pink bathroom while lip-syncing a pregnancy monologue.

“I’m really pregnant,” Palmer says, pulling her white tank top up over her tummy and exposing her belly for all to see.

Palmer wore no makeup and wore tortoise shell frames, exuding the utmost confidence as she gestured for the camera and enunciated every word perfectly.

“This isn’t steak and potatoes,” Keke lip-synced. This is not hot fries and beans. This is a real baby.

The multi-hyphenated star was speaking in the sassy voice of influencer Leora Byrd: “And I was one of those bitches who was like, ‘I can’t get pregnant,’ you know what I’m saying?

“But this little boo boo,” Palmer articulated, “just came out of nowhere.”

‘Merry Christmas!!!’ Keke captioned, making all of his fans laugh on Christmas Day.

“I killed this,” one follower commented, echoing many others.

‘Omgggg’, wrote a very flattered Leora Byrd. ‘Love you. You’re not using my sound.

Palmer first revealed her bump earlier this month when she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

During her opening monologue, the Akeelah and the Bee star took the stage in a long brown blazer, responding to rumors that she was pregnant.

Palmer said she wanted to “set the record straight,” then opened her coat, exposing her bare tummy to the world.

‘I’m going to be a mom!’ he exclaimed to the cheering crowd.

Keke is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, 29.

The couple have been dating for about a year and a half and seem to be very much in love.

taking to instagram after her SNL debut, Palmer said, “Thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things only true unity can provide.”

‘Love is all we have, isn’t it?’ he wrote. ‘You don’t do anything in this world alone and believe me, I’m not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!’

And this new holiday video isn’t the first time Keke has proudly displayed her bump on Instagram since SNL, as the multi-hyphenated star recently showed off her growing belly and stylish maternity clothes in a fun TikTok.

