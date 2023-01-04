Pregnant Keke Palmer and Jenny Slate lead stars at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Pregnant Keke Palmer stunned Wednesday while attending the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at New York City’s TAO Downtown.

The Nope star, 29 – who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson – shimmered in a deep silver evening dress with spaghetti straps and tenderly held her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

Also at the event was gifted star Jenny Slate, 40, who rocked a deconstructed suit with a cropped white shirt that showed off a flash of her midriff.

Chic Girls: Pregnant Keke Palmer and Jenny Slate looked amazing attending the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown in New York City on Wednesday

Keke paired her glamorous look with a delicate necklace and wore her hair in long braids.

As for glamour, the star — who won supporting actress honors for the role in Nope — rocked bronze eyeshadow and dramatic lashes.

Keke announced her surprise pregnancy last month in December while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Glistening: The Nope star, 29, shimmered in a floor-length spaghetti strap silver dress and tenderly held her growing baby bump on the red carpet

Proud mom-to-be: Keke proudly showed off her budding baby bump to the shutterbugs

Meanwhile, Slate’s look consisted of black shorts, knee-high socks, a blazer and a black bow tie.

She wore a black handbag as an accessory and wore her shoulder-length locks in light curls.

Keke was also joined by her Nope director Jordan Peele, 43, who looked dapper in a black suit.

Beauty: Keke is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Stunner: The beauty wore her hair in long braids. As for glamour, the actress sported bronze eyeshadow and dramatic lashes

Co-stars: Keke was also joined by her Nope co-star Jordan Peele, 43, who looked smart in a black suit

Laughing: Peele accessorized with a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses and black dress shoes. The duo laughed it off as they posed together

Peele accompanied black-framed reading glasses and black dress shoes.

He rocked a beard of silver and pepper for the night.

The dynamic duo was seen smiling as they posed together.

Also in attendance was American comedian Michelle Buteau, 45, who looked fashionable in a black pantsuit and rocked her dark locks in voluminous curls.

Volume! Also in attendance was American comedian Michelle Buteau, 45, who looked fashionable in a black pantsuit and rocked her dark locks in voluminous curls

Edgy: Scottish film director Charlotte Wells, 36, showed off her edgy style in a black turtleneck and an oversized navy blue suit

Classy ladies: Film producer Karin Chien looked chic in a navy dress, while American photographer Nan Goldin, 69, wore a red top under a black suit

Brave: Chilean cameraman Claudio Miranda, 57, and actor Danny Ramirez looked smart in black suits

Scottish film director Charlotte Wells, 36, showed off her edgy style in a black turtleneck and an oversized navy blue suit.

Film producer Karin Chien looked chic in a navy blue dress, while American photographer Nan Goldin (69) wore a red top under a black suit.

Chilean cameraman Claudio Miranda, 57, and actor Danny Ramirez looked smart in black suits.

Exciting: Keke – who won the Supporting Actress award for the role in Nope – was seen arriving at the event

The New York Film Critics Circle consists of more than 50 journalists from publications such as Time and Variety.

The American film critic organization founded in 1935 by Wanda Hale of the New York Daily News.

The annual event honors excellence in cinema for that year.