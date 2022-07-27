Pregnant Katherine Ryan conceals her baby bump while cosying up to beau Bobby Koostra

She revealed last week that she is expecting her second child with her civil partner Bobby Kootstra.

And pregnant Katherine Ryan hid her baby bump as she snuggles with her beau in a new photo from their vacation to her native Canada.

The comedian, 39, looked radiant in a pink swimsuit as she posted a slew of snaps from the journey they took with their 13-month-old son Fred on Wednesday.

Katherine looked summery in the album’s first photo as she posed with Bobby in the flattering bathing suit she delivered with a sun hat and sunglasses.

In another sweet family photo, Fred looked adorable riding a jet ski with Bobby as they took to the water during the trip.

Other snaps included close-up shots of adorable Fred with his short blonde hair in a spiky hairdo posing with his tractor toy and wearing a cute baby growth.

It comes after Katherine revealed last week that she is pregnant with her third child.

The star admitted she learned she was pregnant after trying it for the first time while still breastfeeding her son Fred, whom she welcomed just 13 months ago.

Katherine, who is expecting her second child with her civil partner Bobby, shared her pregnancy news on the latest episode of her podcast, but remained tight-lipped about how far along she is.

She said, ‘I’m pregnant, I’ve been pregnant for a while and here’s how I did it. I got pregnant while breastfeeding the first time I tried it and to be honest I don’t think it’s going to work because I’m 39 – I would have been 38 when I got pregnant.

“And I thought, ‘We have to get the kids out of the way’.” You never know how much longer you have and I love my kids. I just thought, ‘let’s go for it’. ‘

On her show, she said, “You should never tell people your due date. If you never tell them, they can’t bother you around that time either.’

During the show, Katherine talked about her guilt about having a babysitter to babysit her son Fred while she was working and treating herself to a facial.

She said, “I did the unthinkable today. I have a lot of chores lined up and I asked Miriam (babysitter) to come in. I said ‘can you come in? It’s too hot.’ And I booked a facial at one o’clock through Urban Massage.’

“I feel really guilty about it. What’s worse is that I get this facial in my kitchen, right in front of her face.

‘What kind of Notting Hill parent is ‘you take care of my child I’m going to do a lot of work in the morning and then right in front of you I’ll lie on a table and get a facial while you clean the kitchen around me’.

‘That’s not how I was raised. But I just had to do it, I’m sorry. I am not feeling well…’

It was then that Katherine announced that she was expecting her third child and told listeners, ‘You know I’m pregnant, I’ve been pregnant for a while and here’s how I did it…’.

Katherine explained that she was still breastfeeding Fred at the time, admitting that she “knew she wasn’t ovulating” because she “didn’t have any noticeable dryness.”

“So one day I’m walking around and I feel, you know, damp. And I felt a little more attractive than usual,” she added.

She said, ‘I thought, #’well let’s see, let’s check all the things.’

Katherine added that she “forgot to try” while touring after two pregnancy losses, but began to suffer from a “sharp pain” lasting two to three minutes that she had while pregnant with her son Fred.

She continued, “I thought I might get my period. And I didn’t expect to have my period this month, because those things should go away on their own after your first period if you’re breastfeeding.’

“Shortly after, days later, I had a positive pregnancy test.”

Katherine is also the mother of daughter Violet, 13, whom she fiercely protects, it is unknown who she shares her daughter with.

She had a civil partnership with childhood sweetheart Bobby in December 2019, in a low-key ceremony in Denmark after the couple rekindled their romance.

Last month, Katherine revealed that she was keeping her second pregnancy a secret because she feared she would lose her job as a result.

The comedian was eight months pregnant when she presented ITV’s Ready To Mingle, a fact she kept hidden from everyone.

She claimed that you cannot insure yourself on a production if you are pregnant.

Speak with The sunKatherine said, “I didn’t tell anyone during my pregnancy. You cannot insure yourself against any production if you are pregnant.

“Sometimes, if you’re important enough, they go the extra mile. You see Holly Willoughby pregnant and that’s because she’s worth it.

“I’ve tried to keep it a secret. For centuries people just thought I was really fat. I had to keep it quiet. I still had to work to feed my family.’

She continued: ‘If you go to the BBC’s insurance site, it says there is no insurance for the womb. If your vagina falls off on set, that’s it. You don’t want to abandon a production if you have a pregnancy complication.’