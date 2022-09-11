Pregnant K-9 handler officer sues California city after being removed from patrol

A California K-9 cop is suing the city, claiming she was wrongly removed from patrol after she became pregnant because the department claimed it had no maternity uniforms — and when she complained to her union president, he offered to give her to kick down. stairs’.

Agent Daryn Glenn, who works for the Redondo Police Department, filed a lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles, seeking unspecified damages for gender and pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation and failure to prevent harassment and discrimination.

Glenn, 28, was hired in 2017 and will become the city’s first black K-9 handler in 2021, the suit states. She became pregnant last October and told her escorts, who picked her up from her patrol assignment that same day, according to the lawsuit.

In particular, Plaintiff was instructed by Supervisor Lt. Cory King said it is department policy to remove female officers from patrol as soon as they are pregnant for safety reasons,” the suit reads.

Glenn was also told she was taken off patrol because the department reportedly does not have maternity uniforms for pregnant officers, the suit states.

Glenn was reassigned to the expedition and remained there until he went on maternity leave in June, the suit said.

When Glenn complained to her union president in November that the department was discriminating against her based on her gender, gender, and pregnancy and that the transfer was not recommended or required by her doctor.

She claims he responded by “saying words along the lines of, ‘If you want to stay in the dog ward, I can push you down the stairs or kick you in the stomach,'” the suit reads.

Glenn said Lt Cory King (pictured) told her it was department policy to remove female police officers from patrol for safety reasons once they are pregnant, according to the lawsuit

Glenn reported the union chairman’s alleged comment to King, who did not investigate and instructed the plaintiff to ignore the comment, the lawsuit alleges.

Glenn further alleges that the RBPD took her patrol vehicle, banned her from attending K-9 training and ordered her to hand over her dog in January for sale.

Previously, a disabled male officer was allowed to continue patrolling and take K-9 training with his dog and was never reassigned to light duty for alleged safety reasons, nor was his animal taken away, according to the indictment.

Glenn’s career has been damaged as she lost overtime and promotion opportunities, and the stress has affected her health, her suit says.