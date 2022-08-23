Pregnant Joss Stone details her ‘craving for cake’ on Lorraine as she prepares for second child

She is expecting her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz and is due to give birth in just over eight weeks.

And Joss Stone admitted she ‘wants to eat cake all the time’ during her second pregnancy during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning.

The Grammy-winning singer, 35, explained that she had a “completely different experience” when she was expecting her son, compared to when she was pregnant with her daughter Violet, 18 months.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on the ITV show, she said: ‘It’s interesting, this second pregnancy is so totally different. I just want to eat more, maybe because he’s a boy.

“I don’t know what happened to me, I just want to eat the cake all the time. It’s crazy.’

Host Christine asked how the singer’s daughter, Violet, is taking the news that she has welcomed a baby brother.

Joss revealed how it took some time to convince her daughter to “slap” her belly, which she is now very “sweet” with.

Joss said, “She’s kissing my belly now. At first she hit my stomach and I thought, “No, it’s a baby”.

“So I bought a doll that’s a baby and said to her, ‘This is a baby, we’re not throwing the baby away, we’re kissing the baby.’ So now she’s kinda sweet and kinda gets it.”

Joss also revealed that she has welcomed cameras into her Nashville home for a cooking segment in Lorraine.

The ITV show will feature a new transatlantic segment that will provide an insight into her life in her adopted hometown in the US – exploring the city and enjoying great food and cooking.

Joss explained: “I can’t believe this happened because it was a utopia. When we did the little bit at my house in Devon, it was like, “Oh, yeah, do you want to cook a bit on Lorraine?” ‘Yes! with pleasure!’

“Oh my god, I was so excited when it happened. we were talking [during the shoot]”Maybe we can have everyone come to Nashville?”

“They said yes and it happened – it was great. I found some really interesting things in Nashville that I didn’t even know were going on.”

Joss, whose real name is Joscelyn Stoker, asked fans for help with name suggestions earlier this month, admitting she hadn’t picked one yet.

Joss spoke on an Instagram live, telling followers how lucky she was not to get stretch marks as she entered her third trimester.

Chatting from her hotel room in Brussels where she was at the time, the singer treated her followers to a pregnancy update in a candid Q&A.

“I just looked on my Preggo app and it says ten weeks – how can I have ten weeks left? Did I do the math wrong?! Joss gasped as she started recording.

Laughing, she added, “It’s a crazy thought, I’m so excited. I can’t wait to meet the little man.

Looking for ideas from those watching, she asked, “Does anyone have any suggestions for names because I kind of like it?”

“I have some ideas, but I haven’t made up my mind yet and I don’t think I’ll make a decision until I see him.”

The Super Duper Love hitmaker looked puzzled and went on to explain how she hasn’t gotten stretch marks since she was pregnant: “I don’t have stretch marks because I’m oiling myself.”

The singer announced in April that she was expecting another child and revealed that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage six months earlier.

While touring nine countries, the singer revealed that she had to postpone her last few dates because she was heavily pregnant.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I’m lucky enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I am overjoyed that Violet has a younger sibling.

“However, this means I am devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my tour plans.

“Thank you for all your support and I’m sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed feelings because I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, the health of my baby and my family first to make .’

She first met her partner Cody during a chance meeting at an airport in Belize, while Joss was on tour and he was working in private security.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Melissa, in January 2021.