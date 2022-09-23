Pregnant Jorgie Porter shows off her growing bump in a red bikini on a romantic babymoon

Jorgie Porter showed off her growing belly in a slew of Instagram snaps as she enjoyed a romantic babymoon vacation with her fiancé ahead of her fast approaching due date.

The Hollyoaks star, 34, is expecting her first baby with eight-year-old partner Ollie Piotrowski, and they flew to sunny Greece together as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Wearing a strapless red bikini top and matching bottoms and her hair in a bun, the blonde beauty enjoyed the clear sea water and soaked up the sun.

Ready to pop! Jorgie Porter showed off her growing tummy in a slew of Instagram snaps as she enjoyed a romantic babymoon vacation with her fiancé ahead of her fast approaching due date

In a series of photos on Friday, Jorgie said, “Today I did mostly this, actually a lot of this, and a little bit of this with this one,” tagging her beau Ollie.

The latest post on her Instagram Stories showed the couple sharing a kiss as he held her baby bump as they dip their toes in the water.

She completed the look with large sunglasses and gold earrings.

Jorgie got engaged to her boyfriend Oliver in December and revealed that he unexpectedly got down on one knee during their trip to Scotland three weeks before Christmas.

Babymoon: The Hollyoaks star, 34, is expecting her first baby with eight-year-old partner Ollie Piotrowski, and they flew to sunny Greece together

Soaking up the sun: Wearing a strapless red bikini top and matching bottoms, and her hair up in a bun, the blonde beauty enjoyed the clear sea water

It comes after Jorgie sparked speculation that she’s expecting a baby girl after she shared a new video on Instagram last month.

She posted a clip of herself going shopping before welcoming her new arrival and seeing a pink teddy bear and a pink baby grow, suggesting she could be expecting a girl.

Jorgie checked out some other baby essentials while shopping, including a cot and car seat.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “If you had seen my stories yesterday, you would have seen that I went baby shopping for everything and came back with nothing.

‘I went from feeling so excited to feeling completely overwhelmed (see end of reel) Has anyone else felt this way?

“Who knew there were so many things to consider and so many options and variations of literally everything.”

Jorgie previously had no intention of finding out the sex of the baby before birth.

Speaking to The Sun, the actress also said she has lost the smell of Oliver’s aftershave and that she is currently “not against Caesar salad with chicken” when pregnant.

The soap star announced her pregnancy in early June and shared the happy news with a cute Instagram video.