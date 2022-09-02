Pregnant Jorgie Porter cradles her bump in a green knitted dress in radiant snaps

She is expecting her first child with fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

And Jorgie Porter looked every inch the radiant mom-to-be as she showed off her growing belly in a form-fitting green knit dress in a trio of Instagram snaps on Friday.

The Hollyoaks star, 34, looked radiant as she showed off her growing belly in the figure-hugging dress.

Jorgie’s growing bump was on full display as she posed in a tight green knit dress with diagonal button detailing.

The soap actress paired the casual look with white trainers and heart-shaped sunglasses as she posed in front of her mirror for the footage.

Jorgie shared a photo of her look and captioned it: “Live before the last sunshine.”

It comes after Jorgie sparked speculation that she expecting a baby girl after she shared a new video on Instagram last week.

She posted a clip of herself going shopping before welcoming her new arrival and seeing a pink teddy bear and a pink baby grow, suggesting she could be expecting a girl.

Jorgie checked out some other baby essentials while shopping, including a cot and car seat.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “If you had seen my stories yesterday, you would have seen that I went baby shopping for everything and came back with nothing.

‘I went from feeling so excited to feeling completely overwhelmed (see end of reel) Has anyone else felt this way?

“Who knew there were so many things to consider and so many options and variations of literally everything.”

It comes after Jorgie previously had no intention of finding out the sex of the baby before birth.

Speaking to The Sun, the actress also said she has lost the scent of Olivier’s aftershave and that she is currently “not against chicken Caesar salad” while pregnant.

Jorgie got engaged to her boyfriend Oliver in December and revealed that he unexpectedly got down on one knee during their trip to Scotland three weeks before Christmas.

The soap star announced her pregnancy in early June and shared the happy news with a cute Instagram video.

It comes eight months after Jorgie lost quadruplets after 14 weeks in a devastating miscarriage.

The short clip, which the soap star captioned “Hopeful Begins…[sic]’, captured a sweet reveal of a baby scan.

Oliver, his son from a previous relationship, Jorgie and their doggy took turns taking their hands – and paws – away to expose the underlying scan.

The comment section of the post was inundated with congratulations, including from TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou and Jorgie’s fellow Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey.

Hollyoaks’ official Instagram profile reposted Jorgie’s video with a heartfelt message: ‘@themissyporter #REPOST BIG NEWS! We’ve got a little, little new McQueen on the way! [sic] our beautiful @themissyporter is pregnant! ❤️ congratulations all round, this is the best news ever! ️’.

In a March interview, Jorgie revealed she had no idea she’d lost her quadruplets because her body was “still pregnant” after a missed miscarriage.

She explained that she opted for surgical removal, while her fiancé Ollie discussed feeling “helpless” during the ordeal, when the pair appeared together on Loose Women.

Jorgie recalled hearing about the pregnancy for the first time and told the Loose Women panel, “I was excited we got pregnant because that’s what we wanted. We went for an early scan as we have twins in our family – on both sides.

“The doctor said we could see three bags – we had no idea what that meant. They said ‘we’re going to rush you to a hospital appointment’.

“We were told there were four bags. We were still none the wiser until she said quadruplets.

Ollie, who she has been dating since 2020, added: ‘I fell!’ while Jorgie admitted she was panicking: “My body is too small!”

She continued, “So we were just shocked. And during pregnancy it wasn’t much fun – my hormones were just…

What is a missed miscarriage? A missed miscarriage, also known as a missed abortion or a silent miscarriage, occurs when a fetus dies, but the body does not recognize the pregnancy loss or expel the pregnancy tissue. As a result, the placenta can still continue to release hormones so that the woman can continue to experience signs of pregnancy. It is usually diagnosed during a routine checkup, where the doctor cannot detect a heartbeat. Another ultrasound shows an underdeveloped fetus.

“When you’re pregnant, you want to tell some people, and you don’t tell a lot of people that early. Not sure why. But I don’t like to keep a secret. I like to tell everyone what is happening in my life.

“Having the hormones times four was just really stressful. I was working on costumes. Within three or four weeks, my body began to change dramatically and costumes no longer fit.

“Before we found out they were quadruplets, I thought ‘this is crazy what pregnant women go through’.”

As for her devastating miscarriage, Jorgie recalls: “We went for scans regularly because we were taken care of.

“And it was during our fifth or sixth scan, they said ‘you miscarried, they’re gone.’

When asked if there were any signs that she had miscarried, she explained, “No, that was something else. It was a missed miscarriage so my body was still pregnant and did the symptoms of pregnancy.

“The next bit is really heartbreaking, the question of how they’re going to do it. The hospital said… there are options where… how do we get rid of this?

“So we went through the surgery route so I could be knocked out. I didn’t want to see and hear things…

“They’ve never done this surgery before, so they didn’t know what the outcome might be. They said there could be a lot of blood loss.’

Ollie added: “It was kind of just that it was a miscarriage. As a man it was really helpless and scary.

Fortunately, the couple has come out even stronger, with Georgie admitting: “We talk a lot. We’re really good at communicating a lot.’

Ollie explained, “I cried right away, when you were really tough and strong. A few days later you had a meltdown and I had to be strong.’