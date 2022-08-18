Pregnant Jhene Aiko showcases her blossoming baby bump in an array of bikini snaps

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mom-to-be Jhene Aiko took to social media on Wednesday to share new photos of her blossoming baby bump.

The 34-year-old musician showed off her growing belly as she snapped a series of bikini photos as she awaits the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Big Sean.

The singer-songwriter was dressed in a nude floral bikini top and belted beach pants in the snaps she shared on her Instagram.

Growing Up: Mom-to-be Jhene Aiko took to social media on Wednesday to share new photos of her blossoming baby bump as she awaits the birth of her second child

Jhene placed a protective hand on her stomach and looked just like the proud mother-to-be as she beamed at the camera.

The Los Angeles native looked stunning as she sported her brunette locks in stylish afro curls.

The hitmaker posted another gorgeous photo in her Stories that day, looking radiant in a black bikini with her hair in a side bun which she delivered with a floral hair clip.

Mom-to-be: The 34-year-old musician showed off her growing belly as she snapped a set of bikini selfies

Natural Beauty: The Los Angeles native looked stunning wearing her brunette locks in stylish afro curls

Expected: Jhene put a protective hand on her stomach and looked just like the proud mother-to-be as she beamed for the photo

Jhene recently announced her pregnancy with an ethereal photoshoot she shared on her Instagram account.

In the artistic image, she posed nude with lightning bolt-like effects covering parts of her body.

The entertainer rocked her stomach as a magnified image of the Earth was placed behind her.

She didn’t write any words in the caption, but dropped a single shooting star emoji when her fans liked the post over two million times.

News! Jhene recently announced her pregnancy with an ethereal photoshoot shared on her Instagram account

Another shot: She followed up on her first post with a second outtake from the alien shoot with her partner

The child becomes Aiko’s second baby and her sweetheart, rapper Big Sean’s, first child. She shares 13-year-old daughter Namiko with singer O’Ryan.

Jhene continued her first post with a second outtake from the alien shoot with her partner.

He went shirtless with her while showing off his chiseled abs and lovingly placed a hand on her stomach.