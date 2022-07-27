Pregnant Jhene Aiko showcases her baby bump in yellow bikini top

Mom-to-be Jhene Aiko took to social media on Tuesday to share a new photo of her blossoming baby bump.

The 34-year-old musician showed off her growing belly as she took a selfie in a large mirror.

The singer-songwriter was dressed in a yellow triangle bikini top and baggy jeans.

The Los Angeles native looked adorable with her raven hair styled in two space buns with spiky pieces.

She wore the locks in the middle and left out two long pieces that framed the face at the front.

The entertainer’s face was beautifully made up with perfectly formed eyebrows and fluttering eyelashes.

She rocked glittery eyeshadow with cut and sleek black eyeliner that made her big brown eyes stand out.

Jhene’s shapely pout was accentuated with brown lip liner and a soft pink in the center.

It looked like she was preparing for a shoot as there was a director’s chair and two people working on clothes in the background.

Her tiny top revealed her quirky cleavage and she drew attention to her neck with a thick gold chain.

In her ears she wore extra large, golden bamboo earrings with a writing in the middle.

She previously shared a selfie in her Instagram Stories that showed her in a ribbed gray tank top and hair clips that held her bangs in place.

Jhene recently announced her pregnancy with an ethereal photoshoot she shared on her Instagram account.

In the artistic image, she posed nude with lightning bolt-like effects covering parts of her body.

The entertainer rocked her stomach as a magnified image of the Earth was placed behind her.

She didn’t write any words in the caption, but dropped a single shooting star emoji when her fans liked the post over two million times.

The child becomes Aiko’s second baby and her beau, rapper Big Sean’s, first child. She shares 13-year-old daughter Namiko with singer O’Ryan.

Jhene continued her first post with a second outtake from the alien shoot with her partner.

He joined her, going shirtless while showing his chiseled abs and lovingly placing a hand on her stomach.

In her caption, she again leaned on an emoji to express herself, while using an infinity symbol in the shape of an eight.