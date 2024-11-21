Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence embraces casual maternity style in LA days after glamorous appearance

Jennifer Lawrence adopted the casual maternity look on Wednesday afternoon while out and about in Los Angeles.

The pregnant actress, 34, is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.

The lovebirds are parents to two-year-old son Cy.

For her Wednesday outing, Jennifer covered her growing baby bump in a casual T-shirt with black and red sweatpants and a loose beige coat.

The movie star tied her hair in a low ponytail with large sunglasses and her face without makeup.

Jennifer’s sighting comes just three days after her glamorous appearance at the 15th Annual Governors Awards, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Jennifer radiated glamor on Saturday night at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, opting for a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta dress with gold details.

She paired the custom dress with a Bottega Veneta clutch and jewelry for a statement look.

The star had her baby bump on display in the look, while she sported heavy bangs and up-do strands.

On November 14, Jennifer stunned in a vintage black off-the-shoulder Christian Lacroix Haute Couture dress for the Bread & Roses documentary she co-produced.

Jennifer confirmed her pregnancy on October 20 via fashion magazine.

Jennifer is the mother of her son Cy with her husband Cooke Maroney, 40; They welcomed their first child in February 2022.

Jennifer was first seen with her baby bump on display on September 8, 2021 in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

On September 8, 2021, the star’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to People.

Jennifer and Cooke, an art gallery director, were married on October 19, 2019 at Belcourt in Newport in Rhode Island with Adele, Cameron Diaz and Emma Stone in attendance.

Their wedding had 150 guests, including Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

Jennifer and Cooke were spotted outside the Manhattan Marriage Bureau in September 2019, weeks before their wedding ceremony.

Jennifer has been in a relationship with Cooke since spring 2018; According to Page Six, Jennifer and Cooke met through their friend Laura Simpson.

Cooke is the director of the Galdstone Gallery, which represents artists such as Matthew Barney, Ugo Rondinone, Anish Kapoor and Richard Prince, and Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham.

In June 2018, the couple confirmed they were dating and confirmed their engagement in February 2019 after they were spotted at a celebratory meal with friends and family.

Before her relationship with Cooke, Jennifer was linked to her mother! director Darren Aronofsky, 55, singer Chris Martin and actor Nicholas Hoult.