Pregnant influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews shows off luxury ‘push present’ worth THOUSANDS

Ruby Tuesday Matthews is now expecting her third child every day!

The 27-year-old pregnant influencer showed off her luxurious push present prior to giving birth.

Ruby took to Instagram on Friday to share her tiny home renovation in which she and her fiancé, DJ Shannan Dodd, built a sauna that fits perfectly under the stairs.

Ruby Tuesday Matthew showed off her luxurious push gift for childbirth

The influencer explained that she didn’t want to leave the house to relax after her baby arrived.

She said: ‘I wanted to create a space in the comfort of my home to rehabilitate after the birth.

“I’ve been paying for sessions at a local sauna room for over 5 years, so the investment is well worth it for my health.”

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share her tiny home renovation, where her and fiancé, DJ Shannan Dodd, built a sauna that fits perfectly under the stairs.

Ruby captured on her Instagram a sweet moment of the men of the household already using the sauna.

The luxury in-home sauna is from Found-Space, which specializes in all-round wellness in your own space, and sells infrared saunas ranging in price from $6,000 to $15,000.

According to the Instagram account, @influencer.updates.au, the new addition is a “push gift for her upcoming birth.”

A push gift is a gift given to the mother on the occasion of welcoming their child.

The luxury in home sauna is from Found-Space, which specializes in all-round wellness in your own space

In addition to the sauna, Ruby also took to her Insta stories to show off her brand new mattress, ready for the sleepless nights ahead.

It’s not known exactly when Ruby and Shannan started dating, but beloved Instagram photos appeared in May 2021.

Ruby announced her engagement in June 2021 by uploading a photo of herself with Shannan on Instagram with her engagement ring in full view.

Some wedding details have been confirmed, such as a small ceremony and a ‘boujee lunch’ with their closest friends.