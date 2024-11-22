Pregnant influencer Natalie Roser flaunts her growing baby bump as she steps out at fashion event in Sydney

Natalie Roser was showing off her baby bump at a fashion event on Friday.

The model, 34, is three months pregnant with her ex-Home and Away star husband Harley Bonner, 33.

She was absolutely radiant as she attended Runaway The Label’s summer collection launch at Gatsby House in Darling Point, Sydney.

Natalie showed off her small belly in a long semi-transparent lace dress that also highlighted her statuesque figure.

The stunner opted for a warm-toned makeup look and pulled her blonde hair out of her face in a bun.

To accessorize, she chose a gold necklace with heavy links and a pair of hoops.

Earlier this month, the Maxim cover girl took to Instagram to share a first quarter update.

Modeling black sportswear, Natalie showed off her growing belly as she worked her angles in a series of images.

In one photo, she takes a sip of a smoothie and holds her belly while smiling at the camera.

In another black and white shot, her pregnant silhouette was in plain view.

Fans took to the comments to rave about the model’s photoshoot.

“Beautiful lady and so amazing,” one wrote, while another said “that sparkle.”

“There’s all kinds of hotness here,” someone else said, while another fan commented: “Girl, you’re glowing!”

“We are very excited,” Natalie told the Daily Telegraph after announcing the news of her pregnancy.

“It was a long journey to get here, so it’s been an incredible moment for us, full of celebration.”

Natalie and her soap actor boyfriend tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February 2022.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2021 and shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of the moment Harley popped the question during a romantic picnic.

Harley surprised the blonde bombshell with an engagement ring, before getting down on one knee.

Natalie was overwhelmed by the gesture and wasted no time in saying yes.

In September 2022, just seven months after the wedding, Natalie confirmed that she and her husband were no longer living together at their Newcastle home.

She told the Daily Telegraph at the time that Harley had moved to Thailand shortly after their wedding in February that year to study energy healing and meditation.

‘He is very happy. “It’s definitely an unconventional first year of marriage,” he said.

‘He is fulfilling his dreams and who would I be to stand in his way of doing something he has wanted to do for so long?