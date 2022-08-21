WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pregnant Heidi Montag cradles her blossoming bump in a red bikini while enjoying a dip in the sea

Entertainment
By Merry

Pregnant Heidi Montag cradles her blooming bump in a red ring-detail bikini as she enjoys a dip in the sea on her family vacation to Hawaii

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 09:35, 21 August 2022 | Updated: 09:36, 21 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She enjoys a sunny getaway to Hawaii with husband Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner.

And Heidi Montag, 35, showed a growing baby bump on Friday as she enjoyed the last break of their vacation and took a dip in the sea.

The pregnant TV personality, who donned a red bikini with a strap and a hoop-shaped tie, rocked her belly as she beamed.

Pregnant Heidi Montag, 35, rocked her blooming bump in a red ring-detail bikini as she enjoyed a dip in the sea on Friday during her family vacation to Hawaii

Pregnant Heidi Montag, 35, rocked her blooming bump in a red ring-detail bikini as she enjoyed a dip in the sea on Friday during her family vacation to Hawaii

Her bright blonde locks were left in a natural style as she opted for a subtle makeup palette.

Heidi entered the water for a swim, after she reclined on a lounger and smiled for a selfie – enjoying the last day of her vacation before returning to Los Angeles.

The Hills star added a dainty collection of silver jewelry to the look, with red nails to match the swimwear.

naturally; The star's bright blonde locks were left in a naturally tousled style

naturally; The star's bright blonde locks were left in a naturally tousled style

naturally; The star’s bright blonde locks were left in a naturally tousled style

Radiant: while Heidi opted for a subtle makeup palette

Radiant: while Heidi opted for a subtle makeup palette

Protective: She rocked the hump while taking a dip

Protective: She rocked the hump while taking a dip

Radiant: while Heidi opted for a subtle makeup palette

Before welcoming the new arrival, they enjoyed the relaxing vacation at Mahalo Kauai resort.

Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing “thanks for the memories.”

In one shot, Spencer enjoyed his fourteen-year-old wife as they beamed, while others let the family enjoy the crystal clear tropical waters.

Chill time: while also taking the time to sit back and relax on a sun lounger

Chill time: while also taking the time to sit back and relax on a sun lounger

Chill time: while also taking the time to sit back and relax on a sun lounger

Vacation! The beauty also shared bikini snaps on Instagram

Vacation! The beauty also shared bikini snaps on Instagram

Vacation! The beauty also shared bikini snaps on Instagram

She and Spencer are expecting their second child in December, who they revealed earlier this year will be a boy.

After revealing the gender, Heidi admitted that she initially thought she was having a girl and that the blue cake surprised her when it was revealed.

“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.

She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”

The couple also welcomed son Gunner in 2017 after a turbulent and long time trying for a baby.

Proud: Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing 'thanks for the memories'

Proud: Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing 'thanks for the memories'

Proud: Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing ‘thanks for the memories’

Adorable: Another outtake showed Gunner happily nestled in his father's protective arms as he stood on the shoreline

Adorable: Another outtake showed Gunner happily nestled in his father's protective arms as he stood on the shoreline

Adorable: Another outtake showed Gunner happily nestled in his father’s protective arms as he stood on the shoreline

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Lily Allen showcases her enviable frame…

Merry

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti…

Merry

James Haskell shares sweet snap cradling…

Merry
1 of 3,207

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More