Pregnant Heidi Montag cradles her blossoming bump in a red bikini while enjoying a dip in the sea

She enjoys a sunny getaway to Hawaii with husband Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner.

And Heidi Montag, 35, showed a growing baby bump on Friday as she enjoyed the last break of their vacation and took a dip in the sea.

The pregnant TV personality, who donned a red bikini with a strap and a hoop-shaped tie, rocked her belly as she beamed.

Her bright blonde locks were left in a natural style as she opted for a subtle makeup palette.

Heidi entered the water for a swim, after she reclined on a lounger and smiled for a selfie – enjoying the last day of her vacation before returning to Los Angeles.

The Hills star added a dainty collection of silver jewelry to the look, with red nails to match the swimwear.

naturally; The star’s bright blonde locks were left in a naturally tousled style

Radiant: while Heidi opted for a subtle makeup palette

Before welcoming the new arrival, they enjoyed the relaxing vacation at Mahalo Kauai resort.

Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing “thanks for the memories.”

In one shot, Spencer enjoyed his fourteen-year-old wife as they beamed, while others let the family enjoy the crystal clear tropical waters.

Chill time: while also taking the time to sit back and relax on a sun lounger

Vacation! The beauty also shared bikini snaps on Instagram

She and Spencer are expecting their second child in December, who they revealed earlier this year will be a boy.

After revealing the gender, Heidi admitted that she initially thought she was having a girl and that the blue cake surprised her when it was revealed.

“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.

She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”

The couple also welcomed son Gunner in 2017 after a turbulent and long time trying for a baby.

Proud: Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing ‘thanks for the memories’