Pregnant Heidi Montag cradles her blossoming bump in a red bikini while enjoying a dip in the sea
Pregnant Heidi Montag cradles her blooming bump in a red ring-detail bikini as she enjoys a dip in the sea on her family vacation to Hawaii
She enjoys a sunny getaway to Hawaii with husband Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner.
And Heidi Montag, 35, showed a growing baby bump on Friday as she enjoyed the last break of their vacation and took a dip in the sea.
The pregnant TV personality, who donned a red bikini with a strap and a hoop-shaped tie, rocked her belly as she beamed.
Her bright blonde locks were left in a natural style as she opted for a subtle makeup palette.
Heidi entered the water for a swim, after she reclined on a lounger and smiled for a selfie – enjoying the last day of her vacation before returning to Los Angeles.
The Hills star added a dainty collection of silver jewelry to the look, with red nails to match the swimwear.
naturally; The star’s bright blonde locks were left in a naturally tousled style
Radiant: while Heidi opted for a subtle makeup palette
Before welcoming the new arrival, they enjoyed the relaxing vacation at Mahalo Kauai resort.
Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing “thanks for the memories.”
In one shot, Spencer enjoyed his fourteen-year-old wife as they beamed, while others let the family enjoy the crystal clear tropical waters.
Chill time: while also taking the time to sit back and relax on a sun lounger
Vacation! The beauty also shared bikini snaps on Instagram
She and Spencer are expecting their second child in December, who they revealed earlier this year will be a boy.
After revealing the gender, Heidi admitted that she initially thought she was having a girl and that the blue cake surprised her when it was revealed.
“My whole intuition was out,” she admitted while chatting with Entertainment tonight.
She continued: ‘Growing up I always wanted guys and recently I started to think a little bit, I don’t know, I want a bit of a girl [to have] one of each. He really wants a brother for Gunner, so you know, I ultimately want what’s best for him and his life.”
The couple also welcomed son Gunner in 2017 after a turbulent and long time trying for a baby.
Proud: Spencer shared a slew of sweet snaps on Instagram, writing ‘thanks for the memories’
Adorable: Another outtake showed Gunner happily nestled in his father’s protective arms as he stood on the shoreline