Pregnant firefighter aids woman in car crash while in LABOR – and gives birth hours later

A pregnant firefighter helped care for a woman trapped in an overturned car after they were in a collision that induced her to go into labor – then gave birth hours later.

Megan Warfield, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, and her mother were driving home from her late father’s annual memorial golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 3, when they were involved in the multi-vehicle crash.

The mother, a firefighter for the Baltimore County Fire Department, was nine months pregnant and had been doing administrative work while awaiting her baby’s arrival, but she got busy after the accident.

Warfield explained on Today show Thursday that she initially went to help direct traffic, but then saw that another vehicle had overturned, trapping the driver inside.

“I started climbing in there with her, but then I was like, “What are you doing? You’re nine months pregnant,” she told Today Parents.

‘I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn’t sure of her injuries at the time.’

“It was also important that I kept her calm,” she added. ‘It was quite a traumatic event.’

Ignoring his own pain, Warfield waited by the woman’s side until help arrived. One of the first paramedics on the scene was her boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty.

The firefighter is also a volunteer for the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, and Chief Fire Officer Shannon Stallings was admittedly surprised to see her caring for the trapped woman while heavily pregnant.

“I arrived at the scene and saw Megan on the ground,” he told Today. “My first thought as her chief mate was: “You’re on maternity leave. You shouldn’t be here.”

The impact of the crash had induced Warfield’s labor and had pushed her unborn baby into a transverse lie, or sideways position, which she was unaware of at the time.

“I don’t know how I did what I did because the cramps were so bad,” she said. “I must have just been running on adrenaline.”

Six patients, all with non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to two local hospitals by Baltimore County emergency medical services (EMS), Elise Armacost, director of public affairs for the Baltimore County Fire Department, told Today.

Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Service hailed Warfield as ‘selfless’ and a ‘true public servant’ in a heartwarming Facebook post detailing her heroism.

Daugherty noticed that Warfield was shaking, and after she was checked out by a doctor, she was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Charlotte Joan ‘CJ’ Daugherty, less than 24 hours after the accident. She joins her siblings Ellie, six, and Jameson, five.

Warfield admitted she had been ‘itching to get out’ while doing administrative work and was glad she was able to help out after the accident.

“That’s what I had to do,” she said.

‘Less [than] 24 hours later, Megan gave birth to her beautiful baby girl.’

Daugherty shared an update in the comments while thanking everyone for their outpouring of support.

‘Baby CJ is fine!’ he wrote. “Megan is resting and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!”