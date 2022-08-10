Pregnant Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick reveals the gender of her baby with wife Kate Brooks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Michelle Hardwick revealed she is expecting a girl with wife Kate Brooks, 39, during a live televised gender reveal on Wednesday.

The Emmerdale actress, 46, shared the exciting news on ITV’s Loose Women, saying: ‘So baby number two is a little girl.’

Michelle, who is best known for playing Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap, revealed she’s been dealing with ‘quite a bit of morning sickness!’

Congratulations! Michelle Hardwick revealed she is expecting a girl with wife Kate Brooks on Wednesday Loose Women alongside their son Teddy

The couple are also the parents of son Teddy, whom they welcomed in October 2020 and joined them on the show to reveal the good news.

Michelle and Kate revealed that their donor is also Teddy’s biological father and he is open to meeting the kids when they are 18 if they want to see him.

The happy couple brought the adorable Teddy along to celebrate the live gender reveal.

Michelle and her producer wife Emmerdale went on to discuss their marriage.

Exciting: The Emmerdale actress, 46, shared the exciting news on the ITV show, saying: ‘So baby number two is a little girl’

wedding bells! Michelle and her Emmerdale-producing wife continued to talk about their marriage after they eloped to Memphis

The couple, who fled to Memphis before their wedding, said, “Looking at where we are, we’ve been married for almost three years.”

The TV appearance comes after Michelle announced on Instagram last month that she was expecting her second child with wife Kate.

She shared her “super exciting” news with her followers while posting a sweet snap of Teddy.

Michelle revealed that she can “almost have a cup of tea resting on my stomach” because she is “20 weeks today.”

Michelle shared a photo of a screen with the words ‘COMING THIS WINTER…Baby Brooks #2’ in pink letters.

So cute! The couple are also the proud parents of their son Teddy, who they welcomed in October 2020 and brought on the show to share their happy news

Candid: Michelle and Kate have revealed that their donor is also Teddy’s biological father and he’s open to meeting the kids when they’re 18 if they want to see him

Sweet: The happy couple brought Teddy in to celebrate the live gender reveal

Gift: The panel gave the couple a small loose ladies onesie for their new baby

Under the TV, their son was seen raising his hands and grinning excitedly.

Michelle wrote: ‘We are super excited about our wonderful news! I’m 20 weeks today and can almost put a cup of tea on my belly #bigbrother.’

The pair revealed to OK! Magazine in which they hoped to expand their family and Michelle added that she would like to meet Teddy’s biological father to thank him.

Michelle said: ‘When Teddy is 18 he can find out who his father is and we would support him immensely.

“I would like to meet him and say, ‘Thank you so much for letting us be parents and giving us the prettiest little boy.'”