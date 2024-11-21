Pregnant Eleanor Tomlinson is seen for the first time since revealing she’s expecting her first child as she shows off her bump during a stroll with her husband Will Owen in Bristol

Eleanor Tomlinson has been spotted for the first time since revealing she is expecting her first child with husband Will Owen.

The Poldark star, 32, showed off her growing bump in a tight blue mini dress as she enjoyed a stroll with the rugby player in Bristol.

Eleanor looked radiant as she went for a walk with her husband of two years, wrapped in a cozy teddy bear bomber jacket.

She and Will enjoyed shopping together as they prepare to welcome their first child in 2025.

The actress announced the happy news on Instagram last month, sharing a photo of a sweet babygro with the words ‘Baby Owen’ on the front.

She gushed, “I can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

The star married her boyfriend, rugby player Will Owen, in a fairytale wedding at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds hills in 2022.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘When a miss becomes a missus . I love you. The best weekend of our lives. Our biggest thanks to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias, @euridge_ and @debeersofficial.’

The bride wore a stunning traditional Provonias off-the-shoulder dress and Christian Louboutin heels as she posed on the grounds of the stunning property.

Eleanor went public with her relationship with Will on social media in February 2021.

She first sparked engagement rumors in November 2021, when she appeared in a supermarket with a diamond ring on her finger in London.

Sources at the time of the engagement claimed the Poldark star is “absolutely in love” with her boyfriend after taking her time before entering into a new relationship following her split from co-star Harry Richardson in 2018.

Eleanor first hinted at having a new man in her life when she shared a loving snap on social media with Will in February 2021.

A source said the sun: ‘The couple have been seeing each other for quite a few months and are absolutely in love.

‘She gets along very well with her family and they decided to be with them during the quarantine.

‘It’s been a while since her last boyfriend. She took her time, didn’t rush into anything, and truly believes that things can go far with Will, who is a real man.

The star also revealed that she had spent a lot of time with Will’s family while they isolated together during lockdown.

She told the Overrate podcast: “We’re laughing a lot.” Just sitting in the garden drinking a lot.

Eleanor previously appeared in West Country drama Poldark as flame-haired beauty Demelza, alongside Aidan Turner as the titular Captain.

She dated Aidan’s lookalike Ben Atkinson, 25, until June 2017, before embarking on a romance with Australian actor Harry Richardson, 27, who played Drake Carne in the series.

Will plays for Clifton Rugby, but has also played for Coventry Rugby, Leicester Tigers, Doncaster Knights and Nottingham Rugby Club.

Speaking about Poldark in a new interview with The Teleraph, Eleanor admitted: “My life changed a lot both professionally and personally.”

‘Suddenly, when you’re part of something that’s very successful, people treat you differently: they start coming to you for answers.

“Actors on set would start asking me things like I was the person who knew, when in reality I was only 22 and trying to find my place.”