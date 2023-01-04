Pregnant Devon Windsor poses in a black checked bikini and matching bucket hat

<!–

She is expecting her second child with husband Johnny Barbara.

And model Devon Windsor, 28, looked fabulous as she showed off her bump while wearing a one-shoulder bikini top.

The black and white two-piece had a white checkered design and she paired them with a matching bucket hat.

‘Sun’s out bump’s out’: Pregnant Devon Windsor wore a black plaid bikini from her own collection on Tuesday as she posed on the beach on Instagram

Devon wore her long blonde locks in loose waves and completed her look with dark sunglasses as she posed along the water’s edge at an undisclosed location.

She captioned the photo gallery with the words, “Sun’s out bump’s out.”

The bikini would come from Devon’s own collection.

Along with her modeling career, Devon launched DW Swim in the summer of 2019 with the intention of entering the fashion industry in a non-modeling role.

Busy lady: Along with her career as a model, Devon launched DW Swim in the summer of 2019 with the intention of entering the fashion industry in a non-modeling role

The fashion industry figure previously spoke about her brand during an interview with Ocean drivingwhere she indicated that she wanted to deliver striking clothing in different shades and prints.

‘I find it too difficult and limiting to pin down to one theme. When I design each drop, I like to incorporate different styles for each body type with different colors, textures or patterns,” she said.

Devon also noted that she wanted to make sure her offerings covered all body types.

Goals! She previously spoke about her brand during an interview with Ocean Drive, where she stated she wants to deliver eye-catching clothing in different shades and prints

“I try to make sure I cover all of our bases, rather than focusing on one theme that would only work for one type of woman,” she said.

Devon shares daughter Enzo with Johnny. whom she married in 2019. The couple waited two years before the former announced she was pregnant.

Windsor spoke about motherhood during an interview with the Every day in the front rowwhere she said she always intended to start a family.

“I’ve wanted to be a mother all my life. I loved babysitting, playing with dolls, and taking care of people has always been a natural instinct for me. Enzo has exceeded all my expectations,” she said.

The supermodel went on to comment that although she had to adjust her life around her daughter, she was happy about it.

She said, “It’s been a roller coaster of change, but definitely for the better… she’s amazing, sweet, a great sleeper, and already has such a great personality!”