Pregnant Cressida Bonas steps out in London wearing a green coat over her growing baby bump

Cressida and Harry, pictured in 2017, dated in college before rekindling their romance after she split from Prince Harry.

Harry Wentworth-Stanley, associate director of the Savills estate agency, is the son of Nick Wentworth-Stanley, an elegant old Etonian, and Clare, now Marchioness of Milford Haven, who acquired the title after her second marriage to Harry’s stepfather, the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Before his relationship with his now-wife became official, Harry, who is elegantly handsome and 6ft 4in tall, was considered one of the most eligible bachelors in London.

She inherited her looks from her mother, Clare, a beauty that is still stunning. There was a brother, James, four years older than him, and a younger sister, Louisa. When Harry was a child, his mother and his father divorced. In 1997, Clare married George, Marquess of Milford Haven, the Queen’s cousin, divorced with two children.

The family took up residence at Great Trippetts, a property located on 1,000 acres on the Sussex Downs. For a time, life was perfect. Clare was on good terms with her ex-husband, Nick Wentworth-Stanley, who married Dutch beauty Millie Brenninkmeyer, with whom she had three more children.

Shortly before Christmas 2006, the Marquess, Marchioness and their children went to stay with Nick and his wife in Worcestershire. Harry’s older brother James was recovering from a relatively minor procedure. The operation was successful, but James became very anxious in the days that followed.

Harry Wentworth-Stanley, associate director of the Savills estate agency, is the son of Nick Wentworth-Stanley, an elegant old Etonian, and Clare, now Marchioness of Milford Haven, who acquired the title after her second marriage to Harry’s stepfather, the Marquess of Milford Haven. In the image, the Marquis and the Marchioness in 2017

One night, the family was gathered in the house when they heard a shot. They ran out to find James dead.

The family was devastated by the tragedy.

Clare was stunned by her son’s suicide. Poignantly, it was Harry, then 17, who got her through it. She said in an interview 18 months after James’s death: “For the sake of the other children, you must set an example.” If you are strong, it gives them permission to be strong. If you fall to pieces, they will.

Harry’s father is Nick Wentworth-Stanley, pictured an elegant Old Etonian

“The day after James died, his brother Harry said that his greatest fear was that he would destroy me and that would destroy everything else. Suddenly it made me feel how important it was.

The couple had a serious relationship when they were both students at the University of Leeds. The pair were known to their crowd, for reasons that are not entirely clear, as ‘Water-Cress’. The romance ended when she took a gap year in Argentina in 2011 after graduating.

Friends previously said that Cressida was not over Harry when another Harry, Prince Harry himself, began pursuing her in the summer of 2012 and an affair began. There were concerts, rugby matches, ski trips and cozy nights at Kensington Palace.

However, the couple split in 2014 after three years together.

The following year, Harry Wentworth-Stanley and Cressida were photographed out on a Valentine’s Day date, although their relationship became public and official in 2017.

In August of last year, Harry proposed to her during a trip to the US and the couple’s smiles in the Instagram ad told fans all they needed to know about their love for each other.