Pregnant Cressida Bonas looks chic in a blue floral dress that skims over her baby bump

Cressida Bonas’s growing baby bump was seen when she took her dog for a walk in London this week.

The 33-year-old actress, who was dating Prince Harry for two years until 2014, looked chic in a blue floral dress with peplum details that skimmed over her bump.

Friends confirmed this week that she is expecting her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

“Cressie is very excited about this next phase in her life,” one of her friends told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail.

Blooms wonderfully! Cressida Bonas’s growing baby bump was spotted on a walk through London this week

Summer ready: The 33-year-old actress, who dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014, looked chic in a blue floral dress with peplum details that skimmed over her belly

Parents-to-be: Cressida with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven. The pair were pictured at Lady Tatiana Mountbatten’s wedding at Winchester Cathedral on Saturday

Cressida was first spotted carrying a baby bump last weekend at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of the Queen’s cousin, the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Cressida, typically understated, stepped out in a pink pleated maxi skirt, white V-neck blouse and a black blazer that skimmed over her baby bump.

She completed the look with a simple pendant necklace, a stack of gold bangles and a red floral headband.

It comes just a week after Cressida and real estate agent Harry started wagging their tails when they shared a photo with their godson. The candid photo of the trio cuddling on the couch prompted one fan to ask, “Are you ever going to start a family?”

Growing family: Friends confirmed this week that Cressida, pictured, is expecting her first child with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Bright and airy: Cressida’s floral midi dress was perfect for the warm London weather

Harry Wentworth-Stanley is the son of Clare Mountbatten, Marchioness of Milford Haven, and her first husband Nicholas Philip Wentworth-Stanley.

It came almost exactly two years after Cressida and Harry’s wedding. The couple married on 27 July 2020 at exclusive Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex, when only 30 guests were allowed to attend weddings due to Covid-10 restrictions.

Only a handful of photos from the private wedding appeared at the time, including one of the bride and groom riding into the sunset on horseback. Cressida later revealed she was wearing a £599 Whistles dress she previously wore in a James Arthur music video.

The Cowdray Estate spans 16,500 acres and includes the fields where Harry and William played polo, and also features a golf course, farm shop, cafe and holiday cottages.

Royal ex: Cressida was in a relationship with the Duke of Sussex, 37, for two years until 2014. Pictured, when attending We Day UK, a youth charity event at Wembley Arena on 7 March 2014

Marriage happiness! Cressida and Harry, pictured in an Instagram post announcing their engagement, were married on July 27, 2020 at exclusive Cowdray Park, in West Sussex.

The beautiful 19th century Cowdray House can be rented out for weddings of up to 150 people.

The estate is owned by Viscount Cowdray, a close friend of Harry’s stepfather and mother, the Marquess and Marchioness of Milford Haven, whose own 1,000-acre estate, Great Trippetts, is less than 10 miles away.

The Marchioness, Clare Mountbatten, is also an avid polo player and regular at Cowdray Park. Cressida has previously been photographed at the polo park as a guest at charity events.

Prince Harry and Cressida split in 2014, reportedly because Cressida had had enough of the scrutiny that came with dating a member of the royal family. However, the pair remain on good terms and socialize in similar circles, with Princess Eugenie introducing the couple to Cressida’s closest friends.

Cressida even attended her ex-boyfriend’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

A relative told MailOnline that only 30 closest family and friends of Cressida and Harry attended the ceremony, in accordance with the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

“It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy,” the source said at the time. “It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that’s what they wanted.