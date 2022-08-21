Pregnant Chrissy Teigen takes boho chic to next level in a floral scarf as she enjoys a boating trip

<!–

Chrissy Teigen took boho chic to the next level as she enjoyed a boat ride in a short clip shared on social media on Sunday.

The 36-year-old model seemed to take her inspiration from Woodstock when she tied a yellow scarf with a yellow floral print on her head.

The Chrissy’s Court star wore large sunglasses with gold frames and natural-looking makeup.

She appeared to be wearing a green bikini with a bralette top as she rode in the back of a boat around a beautiful lake surrounded by green mountains in the post on her Instagram stories.

The influencer and her husband, Grammy winner John Legend, 43, announced two weeks ago that they were expecting a child.

In her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Chrissy’s Cravings founder, who was clearly seen, wrote about her fear of sharing the good news with her fans.

“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but the joy has filled our home and our hearts again.”

The pair have been very open about the devastating loss of a baby boy, whom they named Jack, due to a miscarriage in 2020, five months into the pregnancy.

The glamorous duo, the parents of Luna, five, and Miles, three, were also open about the journey they took to conceive again, via in vitro fertilization or IVF.

These are still anxious times for the mother-to-be who said, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of a date with more excitement than nerves,’ she revealed, ‘but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m hopeful and feeling awesome.’

It is not yet known when the little one will arrive.

After revealing the good news, the influencer has proudly showcased her baby bump in several social media posts so fans can follow her journey.