Pregnant Chrissy Teigen stuns in a pink dress while sharing about her heartburn issues

Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Wednesday to share about one of her pregnancy issues.

The 36-year-old wife of John Legend, 43, posted a photo of the couple kissing, as well as a clip of her gorgeous in a pink dress on date night. Meanwhile, in the caption, she described how even half a tomato can “take her down for 12 hours.”

However, the cookbook author — who is expecting her fourth child with the Ordinary People singer — added that she wouldn’t change it, writing, “I’m still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!”

Chrissy and John, who married in 2013, have 6-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, four.

Their son Jack died tragically in September 2020 at 20 weeks of pregnancy

The model began describing in her caption how resilient her stomach was, prior to her pregnancy.

“I’ve lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach. I could do ANYTHING about it – street meat, landlocked sushi, things that stink, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper matches, countless shots,” she proudly shared.

‘And she was strong, my stomach. now I can be down for 12 hours on half a single cherry tomato,” she added.

Chrissy looked sensational in a bright pink dress with a cut-out midriff, which was buttoned up at the side.

The star paired the outfit with sexy black wraparound heels and a black heart-shaped bag.

The beauty wore her dark brown locks parted on the side and flowing in soft waves.

Earlier in the day, Teigen showed off her growing belly as she posed for a glowing social media snap.

She wowed in a black bralet as she posed for a stunning selfie. The star wore her locks in soft waves and sported a simple palette of makeup.

Chrissy also revealed her enviable legs in a terry cloth robe as she posed.

She captioned the snap, “I’ve missed being on set so much. late nights but late nights spent with great people, incredible eating food??? blessed cannot begin to describe it!!’

Teigen announced her pregnancy last month, sharing on Instagram “the past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our homes and hearts again.”

Chrissy recently revealed that her late son Jack’s passing was the result of a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she originally claimed.

Chrissy explained that she made the “tough decision” to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks after coming to terms with the fact that she and Jack probably wouldn’t survive.

“Let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby who had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago,” Chrissy confessed, according to THR.

The couple had previously said that Jack died due to complications caused by a partial placental abruption, which is when the placenta detaches from the uterus, depriving the baby of oxygen and bleeding profusely in the mother.