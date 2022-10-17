Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and her team came through in the spirit of The Real Housewives of Orange County to affect ‘OG’ embellished Sky-branded dresses and tops for the panel during day three of BravoCon 2022 in Manhattan on Sunday.

The upcoming 36-year-old – with 39.5 million Instagram followers – caption her selfie in the VIP section: ‘Forever an OC girl!’

On stage at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center for the panel were Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Tamara Judge, Shannon Beador and new cast member Taylor Armstrong.

Chrissy also celebrated the end of the sold-out three-day festival — where passes ranged from $170 to $1,950 — by pose featuring a $65 King Crab pillowcase from Southern Charm star Craig Conover’s Sewing Down South store.

On Saturday, Teigen and her five colleagues made their own promo video for The Real Housewives of BravoCon.

The half-Thai native of Utah – who? celebrated a year without alcohol on July 18 – posed with a champagne glass while wearing a white floral dress and black thigh-high boots.

But instead of coming up with her own slogan, Chrissy borrowed Ramona Singer’s RHONY slogan: “I have acquired taste. Do not you like me? Taste the flavour.’

Also in the promo were Teigen’s talent agent Meghan Mackenzie Dillon, stylist Alana Van Deraa, yoga teacher Karalyn Holden, makeup artist Nova Kaplan and Bravo/E! senior social content producer ‘Prima’ Donald Adler.

On Friday, the Cravings author – who is expecting her third child – recreated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne Girardi’s “Pat the P**s” dance backstage at the convention.

Missing Chrissy’s side this weekend were her nine-year-old husband John Legend and their four-year-old son Miles Theodore and six-year-old daughter Luna Simone, as well as her live-in mom Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen.

The 43-year-old EGOT champion is currently coaching the 22nd season of The Voice – which airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC – alongside Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton.

Legend (née Stephens) will resume his Love in Las Vegas residency next Wednesday at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in Nevada.

Airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC! The 43-year-old EGOT champion is currently coaching The Voice’s 22nd season alongside (of LR) Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton