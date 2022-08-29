Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing bump in a strapless bikini in Lake Como

She’s expecting her third child with husband John Legend, with the pair announcing the news earlier this month.

And Chrissy Teigen has been enjoying a family holiday to Lake Como this week with the recording artist and their two children, Luna, six, and Miles, four.

The model, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in a strapless peach bikini as she enjoyed a day by the pool with her family on Sunday.

Gorgeous: Chrissy Teigen, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in a strapless peach bikini on Sunday as she enjoyed a pool day with husband John Legend and their two children during a Lake Como getaway

John and Chrissy are holidaying at the lavish Villa d’Este, with Italian collection of towns holding a special place in their heart since the couple tied the knot there back in 2013.

And enjoying a chilled day in the sun, the former Sports Illustrated covergirl had her brunette locks pulled away from her face in a high bun.

While her complexion appeared natural as she headed back and forth between dips in the pool and sun loungers by the side.

Doting mother: Chrissy bundled her four-year-old son, Miles, into her arms during the pool day

Blossoming: She showed off her growing baby bump in a strapless peach bikini with a bow tying detail

Cooling off: Chrissy enjoyed a dip in the pool, going back and forth from her nearby sun lounger

Soaked: Chrissy headed to air dry on the sun lounger, shaking off the pool-drops as she adjusted her bikini

Her husband John made the most of the sun as he lay front-facing on a lounger, donning a pair of scenery printed swimming trunks.

The pair’s children had fun around the pool, with Luna being snapped with a fashion magazine while Miles was engrossed in a Nintendo Switch.

And John also shared a sweet moment with his daughter as she hopped onto his sun lounger for a cuddle.

Soaking up the sun: Her husband John made the most of the sun as he lay front-facing on a lounger, donning a pair of scenery printed swimming trunks

Memories: John and Chrissy are holidaying at the lavish Villa d’Este, with Italian collection of towns holding a special place in their heart since the couple tied the knot there back in 2013

Chilled: The artist appeared engrossed in his phone as he enjoyed the rest time

Up and about: While Chrissy was on the move as she chatted to him from beside the loungers

Group: They were joined by some pals by the pool, who went back and forth from the nearby sea

Forty winks? And perhaps attempting to catch some shut-eye, John rested his eyes while the group relaxes

Energetic: Miles donned a pair of colourful swimming trunks as he ran up behind his mum

Busy: While the youngster was later engrossed in his Nintendo Switch

Budding fashionista: Luna, six, was snapped with a fashion magazine as she spoke to her parents by the pool

Cute: And John also shared a sweet moment with his daughter as she hopped onto his sun lounger for a cuddle

Comfort: The tot made herself comfortable on her dad’s knee as she took a break from the pool fun

It’s his now! Miles took over Chrissy’s lounger, as she was snapped whisking his feet in the air

The family were joined by a group of pals, as they appeared deep in conversation by the pool.

And while it was soft drinks only for Chrissy, a waiter delivered John a glass of rosé wine to enjoy outside.

After a chilled time by the pool, the group headed to the very nearby water to take a look at some water sports.

Dance time: While Luna enjoyed some rest, her brother was ready for a party as he danced beside her – throwing two hands in the air energetically

Holiday mode: A waiter delivered John a glass of rosé wine to enjoy outside

No alcohol: While it was soft drinks only for Chrissy, who sipped on a glass of soda

Beach coverup: And she later covered up with a colourful, longline mesh kimono over her swimwear

John held Luna in his arms while Chrissy gave Miles a lift before securing a life jacket onto the tot.

The couple appeared to give the thrill-seeking activities a miss as their pals hopped onto surfboards.

Their getaway is the latest in a slew of city-hopping trips as John has been out on the road touring through Europe this summer to promote the release of his upcoming studio album, titled Legend.

The U Move, I Move star has brought his children and pregnant wife along for the journey making it more of a working scenic vacation.

Quiet moment: Her and John even got some peace as Luna and Miles spent time with the couple’s pals

Expecting: Chrissy showed off her growing bump after announcing her amazing pregnancy news earlier this month

Perfect location: The hotel pool featured steps down to a jetti, with guests able to enter the crystal clear lake just a few steps away from the pool

In between performances, the singer catches up with family and finds time to do a bit of sightseeing, which Chrissy has frequently been sharing.

It comes after she took to Instagram to announce that the couple is expecting another child, a rainbow baby, nearly two years after they lost their son, Jack, halfway through her last pregnancy.

She announced the good news in a lengthy caption, where she also admitted the last few years ‘had been a blur of emotions’ following the loss of their son midway through the previous pregnancy and their subsequent battle to conceive via IVF – meaning she was hesitant about making the announcement publicly.

The model said that while it has been tough to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably ‘very nervous’ about every appointment or scan she attended because of her past heartbreak.

Thrill-seeking: After a chilled time by the pool, the group headed to the very nearby water to take a look at some water sports

Helping hand: John carried Luna to the water as she prepared to get a life jacket on

Safety first: While Chrissy ensured Miles was safe in a bright orange life jacket

Surf time: Luna sat on a surfboard with one of Chrissy and John’s pals, while another member of the group took Miles into the water

Bowing out:Chrissy gave the water-sports a miss as she got the children ready before heading back to her sun spot

Keeping an eye: The couple watched on from the side as their children had fun in the water

City-hopping: Their getaway is the latest in a slew of city-hopping trips as John has been out on the road touring through Europe this summer to promote the release of his upcoming studio album, titled Legend