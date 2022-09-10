Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump in a blue robe from her own collection

<!–

She and her husband John Legend, who share Luna, six, and Miles, recently announced that they are expecting another little bundle of joy.

And Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in a slew of social media snaps on Saturday.

The actress, 36, donned a blue robe from her own range as she proudly flashed her bare belly in the mirror selfie.

Glowing: Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in a blue robe on Saturday in a slew of photos on social media

Chrissy opted for a makeup-free look in the Instagram photos, as she locks her brunette up in a messy bun.

She then slipped into a brown version of the robe as he posed a storm for the short clip.

It comes after she announced she is pregnant with her third child from John, whom she married in 2013.

In September 2020, Chrissy revealed she had suffered the heartbreaking baby loss of a son she and John named Jack.

Calm: The actress, 36, opted for a makeup-free look in the Instagram photos, as she locks her brunette up in a messy bun

Looks good: She then slipped into a brown version of the robe as he whipped up a storm for the short clip

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he wrote. Chrissy this month in her new pregnancy announcement.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful.”

She said this earlier about her baby belly: ‘The in-between phase is my least fun phase. Just be huge please!!!!’

‘Just be huge please!!!!’: She did that before when it came to her baby bump: ‘the in-between phase is my least fun stage’

Navigating a return to public life, Chrissy tries to put her cyberbullying scandal behind her, in which she was accused of telling then-teenage Courtney Stodden to kill herself via private message.

Behind the scenes, she was recently an executive producer of the HBO Max documentary miniseries The Way Down, detailing the abuse allegations against the late founder of a Christian diet program.

At the beginning of the month, Chrissy vaguely revealed that she had sold a scripted series to HBO Max sometime this year.

Rumors have been swirling for days that the streamer’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, is planning to cut scripted content from HBO Max.

In early August, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into one streaming service.

That day, Chrissy wrote on her Twitter with bleak humor: “Of course I would sell a hbo max-scripted show this year. Of course lol.