Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shares photo of her growing bump during acupuncture

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her growing belly on Instagram on Wednesday, just days after she announced she’s expecting a baby.

The wife of singing sensation John Legend, 36, had an acupuncture session and several needles could be seen sticking out of her abdomen.

Later, she got busy in the kitchen cooking up a storm, making short ribs for her family and joking that she used it to lure her husband home.

She shared a photo of the delicious-looking food being cooked in the pot, writing: “@johnlegend It’s a short rib night if you ever get home.”

Hours earlier, Chrissy showed her belly when she made a surprise appearance during her husband’s interview with Australian Hit Network’s Carrie & Tommy

John was discussing his new single with the radio team via a video link when Chrissy suddenly came into the picture.

“You performed All of Me at your wedding for Chrissy. If you were to write a song now, how different would it be?’ asked Carrie Bickmore.

“That was the first time I ever played it live… Just wait till you hear the new album. There are songs on it for Chrissy,” John replied.

Chrissy then appeared and posed on the side to reveal her growing baby bump.

She waved at the camera before leaving the room.

Chrissy is expecting her new baby with husband John, whom she met when she starred in his 2006 music video for his song Stereo.

The lovebirds became engaged in 2011 and married in 2013. In April 2016, they welcomed their daughter Luna, now six, and their son Miles, now four, followed in May 2018.

Teigen and Legend first met while working on a music video that was shot in 2006.

In August 2020, the Chrissy Court star announced she was pregnant with a third child, whom she and John later named Jack.

The couple tragically lost the child the following month.