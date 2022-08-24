Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shares jubilant snaps with her husband John Legend on a family break

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s been eagerly documenting her family vacation ever since she announced she’s expecting her third child.

And Chrissy Teigen couldn’t have looked happier when she shared a gallery of jubilant snaps during her sunny outing with husband John Legend.

The 36-year-old model proudly showed off her growing belly in a pink floral and ruffled dress in a series of Instagram snaps as she socialized with her musician husband while enjoying a boat ride.

Stunning: Chrissy Teigen couldn’t have looked happier when she shared a gallery of jubilant snaps after taking a boat trip on her sunny getaway with husband John Legend

In the photos, Chrissy’s growing bump was fully visible in the fitted light pink dress with elegant floral details, as she walked the streets of a picturesque city.

The star-to-be playfully posed in her dress for a fun video in her social media post, along with an image of her daughter Luna, six, adjusting her skirt for the outing.

Chrissy also shared a beaming image of herself and husband John laughing together as they boarded the boat, alongside another sweet image of their son Miles clinging to the side of the boat.

Happy: The model proudly showed off her growing belly in a pink dress with ruffles and flowers in a series of Instagram snaps

Beautiful: The pictures showed Chrissy’s growing bump in full in the fitted light pink dress with elegant floral details, while her daughter Luna helped adjust her skirt

Glamorous: The star-to-be playfully posed in her dress for a fun video in her social media post as she strolled down the street before her boat ride

Amazing: Chrissy, who announced earlier this month that she is expecting a rainbow baby, wowed in the form-fitting pink dress with floral details

It comes after Chrissy shared on Instagram a stunning image of her growing belly clad in an orange bikini, before morphing into a gorgeous green cropped maxi dress.

Earlier this month, Chrissy announced the happy news of the couple’s rainbow baby on Instagram.

Chrissy admitted the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of Jack and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF.

Amazing: The star shone through the streets of the picturesque city as she prepared for a boat trip with her family

Jovial: She and John posed together for a beloved photo as they enjoyed a relaxing family outing after announcing they were expecting their third child

Beautiful view: An image showed Chrissy and her son Miles boarding a boat to enjoy the beautiful view

Alongside an image of her baby bump, she wrote: ‘The past few years have been a blur of emotion to say the least, but the joy has filled our home and our hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (lately in the leg, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way.”

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.

Bouncing: It comes after Chrissy took to Instagram to share a gorgeous image of her growing bump wearing an orange bikini

Despite her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling “hopeful and wonderful” as she navigates her journey to motherhood.

Chrissy added: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it’, but then I heave a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous. am.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful. Okay, it’s been really hard to keep this up for so long!’

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie, posing in her walk-in closet in a black crop top and sheer high-waisted Gucci hotpants.