Pregnant Chrissy Teigen rocks chic jumpsuit as she steps out with her kids in LA

Chrissy Teigen was spotted Sunday afternoon spending time with her children, Luna and Miles, on an outing at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old social media personality kept her daughter and son, ages six and four, together as they made their way through the mall.

The cookbook author is currently preparing to welcome a third child into her family, and she announced her pregnancy with a post shared on her Instagram account four days ago.

Teigen covered her growing baby bump with a dark blue denim jumpsuit during the outing.

The media figure also rocked a pair of leather platform sandals while spending time with her kids.

The model wore aviator-style tinted sunglasses that added a bit of glamor to her outfit.

Her beautiful dark brown locks remained tied in a bun that sat on top of her head.

Teigen will share her soon-to-be child with her longtime husband, John Legend.

The now-married couple first met while working on the set of a music video in 2006.

The pair had been together for several years before the singer hit the big question in 2011.

The two held a wedding ceremony that took place in Italy two years later.

Teigen and Legend then started a family with the birth of Luna, which took place in 2016.

The happy couple went on to expand their family after bringing Miles into their lives two years later.

The social media personality later revealed that she had become pregnant for the third time in August 2020.

However, she later revealed that she tragically lost her baby the following month.

Teigen then gave the public more details about the loss with a post shared on her Instagram account, where she revealed that she and Legend had chosen to name their baby Jack.

She also shared a photo of herself mourning the loss of her child while in hospital.

The author further revealed that she would not be able to bear another child in the future.

However, the social media personality pointed out that she was very grateful for the presence and support of her two children.

Teigen further announced she was pregnant for the fourth time in a post shared on her Instagram account last week.

The model shared several photos to show off her growing baby bump to her nearly 39 million followers.

She also wrote a lengthy post noting that she was using in vitro fertilization to conceive her upcoming child.

The author also wrote that ‘so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful’.

The social media personality has not announced when she expects to welcome her child.