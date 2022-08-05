Pregnant Chrissy Teigen poses for snaps taken by son Miles after showing off expanding cleavage

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a trio of funny family snaps taken by her son Miles, one day after announcing that she was pregnant with her third child.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old model posted a slideshow of photos in which she was seen posing on a street with her mother Vilailuck and her six-year-old daughter Luna.

‘photos by miles,’ the television personality wrote in the caption of her post, crediting her four-year-old son as the photographer.

In the first image, Chrissy crouched down next to her mom and little girl as the family beamed and flashed peace signs.

Miles had unfortunately cut off his mother’s head in the next two photos of the set, which was taken from a low angle across the street.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star was casually clad in a white button-down shirt, denim shorts and black sandals.

The brunette beauty wore her long tresses down in loose waves and toted a black crossbody bag.

Vilailuck donned a pink floral sundress under a mustard yellow cardigan. She sported a beige bucket hat and toted a large black messenger bag.

The Thai internet personality shielded her eyes from the sun with black shades as she wrapped her arms around her granddaughter.

Luna had on a light pink and aqua blue ruffled tie-dye sundress with white sandals and pinned her shoulder-length brown hair back with a white barrette.

Earlier on Thursday, Chrissy shared a short clip to her Instagram Story in which she was seen laying on a couch while wearing a black tank top.

She was seen shaking her head as she zoomed in the camera to show off her very deep cleavage.

Chrissy’s humorous video documenting her changing body comes after she revealed the happy news that she was pregnant, almost two years after she and husband John Legend tragically lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks along.

The former Lip Sync Battle co-host shared that the pair were expecting a rainbow baby on Instagram on Wednesday.

Chrissy – who shares Luna and Miels with her musician husband, 43 – admitted the last few years ‘have been a blur of emotions’ following the loss of Jack and their subsequent battle to conceive via IVF.

Alongside an image of her baby bump, she wrote: ‘The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

‘1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.’

The model said while it has been tough to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably ‘very nervous’ about every appointment or scan she attended because of her past heartbreak.

In spite of her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling ‘hopeful and amazing’ as she navigates her journey to motherhood.

Chrissy added: ‘Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!’

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie, posing in her walk-in closet in a black crop top and sheer high-waisted Gucci hotpants.

The star was instantly inundated with well-wishes from her Instagram followers and celebrity friends, including Kate Beckinsale, Kate Hudson and Rachel Zoe.

Chrissy and John were last seen in late July as they visited the Egyptian pyramids while riding camels with their two children.

In February, Chrissy – who hit one year of sobriety last month – confirmed to her 37 million followers that she was going through the IVF process in the hope of conceiving again.

‘I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because I am the opposite of pregnant!’ she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued: ‘I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.’

Chrissy went on to express her frustration with the procedure as she noted: ‘I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist… but the bloating is a b**ch.

‘I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant.

‘I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.’

In September 2020, Chrissy and John tragically lost their third child, a baby boy named Jack, 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

Chrissy shared the heartbreaking news with her Instagram followers shortly after the horrific experience, and posted photos of herself in the hospital mourning the loss of her child.

Not long afterwards, she revealed she would be unable to carry a child again.

‘I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,’ she posted on Instagram.

Despite the loss, Chrissy expressed gratitude for her other two children, both of whom were both conceived via IVF.

‘I’m so lucky for that,’ she told People last year. ‘I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays … whether it’s surrogacy or adoption.

‘Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?

‘But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me – and it’s not a failure.’

In keeping with Thai tradition, the hands-on parents planted a tree in their house to honor Jack.

‘It’s important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we’ve lost, and they’re never, ever gone.

‘This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,’ she said.

‘The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn,’ she said.

‘It’s all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down.’

John said in an interview with The Guardian after the couple’s tragic loss: ‘It was a tragedy.

‘But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.

‘It was raw, sharing our experience. I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.

‘Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone.’